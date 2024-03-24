Castle Bruce Community Unites Against Climate Change with Pioneering Mapping Session

In a groundbreaking move towards climate resilience, the Castle Bruce community, guided by the Anse Kouanari Tourism Association Inc. (AKTA), embarked on a Community Mapping session on March 16th, 2024. This initiative forms part of a wider Community Stakeholder Consultation and Workshop, aiming to fortify the community against disaster and climate hazards through a Community-based and Ecosystem-based Disaster Risk Reduction Project. Spearheaded by AKTA’s Project Manager, Mrs. Naomi Bannis-Sampson, the session leveraged local knowledge to chart out the community’s vulnerabilities and strengths in the face of climate change.

Mapping Out Resilience

During the session, participants, including community leaders, farmers, students, and residents, collaborated in groups to pinpoint and document the community's critical assets, vulnerable locations, livelihood activities, and natural resources. This collaborative effort highlighted the value of communal insight and memory in understanding spatial relationships and potential risks within the community. The event not only served to map out vulnerabilities but also to foster a sense of unity and purpose among the participants.

Community Response and Engagement

The engagement and turnout for the consultation were highly praised by Mrs. Bannis-Sampson, who underscored the positive impact and the community’s eagerness for similar future activities. The session was commended by key community figures, including retired Park Warden, Fortinelle Jacob, and Kenrick Lecointe, Acting Chief of Dominica Scout Association, for its innovative approach to raising awareness about the community’s susceptibility to disaster and extreme weather events. Their feedback underscores the session's success in galvanizing community action towards resilience.

Future Steps and Initiatives

Following the successful mapping session, AKTA plans to keep the momentum going with a Tree Planting Drive on March 23rd, 2024, in celebration of the International Day of Forests. This upcoming event, targeting college and high school students, community groups, and other interested parties, signifies a continued commitment to environmental stewardship and climate action within the Castle Bruce community. Supported by the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), these initiatives mark significant strides towards sustainable community development and disaster risk reduction.

This pioneering effort by the Castle Bruce community and AKTA not only sets a precedent for community-led climate change adaptation strategies but also highlights the power of collective action in building a more resilient future. As the community looks forward to more such initiatives, the groundwork laid by the mapping session promises a hopeful path towards mitigating the impacts of climate change and safeguarding the natural and human resources that define Castle Bruce.