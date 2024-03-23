Alaine to Headline Jazz n' Creole 2023, Dominica's Fusion Festival

Jamaican-American singer Alaine Laughton, popularly known by her stage name 'Alaine', is set to be the headline act at this year's Jazz n' Creole festival, bringing a vibrant blend of reggae and creole music to Dominica. The much-anticipated event, slated for May 5 at Fort Shirley in Cabrits, Portsmouth, will celebrate its 13th edition under the theme 'Creole Fusion'. This year's festival not only promises an exceptional lineup of artists but also an innovative mix of traditional Creole and modern musical elements.

Advertisment

A Diverse Musical Ensemble

Alaine, renowned for her hit singles such as 'No Ordinary Love' and 'Sacrifice', will lead a diverse group of performers at the festival. Joining her on stage will be Dominica's own Michele Henderson, known as the island's princess of song, The Swingin Stars Band, Lianne 'Lí-Lí Octave' Letang, and Mapy, the violin queen from Réunion Island. This eclectic mix of artists guarantees attendees an unforgettable musical experience that spans genres and cultures.

Celebrating Creole Heritage

Advertisment

The Jazz n' Creole festival is more than just a music event; it's a celebration of Creole heritage and its influence on modern music. This year's theme, 'Creole Fusion', encapsulates the festival's aim to blend traditional Creole elements with contemporary music styles, creating a unique and festive atmosphere. Attendees are encouraged to dress in outfits that reflect this fusion, adding a colorful and vibrant visual element to the celebration.

Ticket Information and Event Details

Tickets for Jazz n' Creole 2023 are available for purchase at the Discover Dominica Authority office in Roseau and online, with prices set at $200 for general admission and $325 for VIP access. The event begins at 2 p.m., offering a full afternoon and evening of entertainment. With its picturesque setting at Fort Shirley and an impressive lineup of local and international artists, the festival is expected to draw a significant crowd, further solidifying its status as a key event in Dominica's cultural calendar.

As Jazz n' Creole 2023 approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a spectacular showcase of talent and cultural fusion. This year's edition not only highlights the rich musical heritage of Dominica and the broader Caribbean region but also offers a platform for artists to connect with audiences in a meaningful way. By blending diverse musical styles and traditions, the festival continues to be a beacon of creativity and unity, celebrating the power of music to bring people together.