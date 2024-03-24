Alaine Laughton to Headline Jazz n’ Creole 2023, Fans Anticipate Grand Return

Jamaican-American singer, Alaine Laughton, known by her stage name 'Alaine', has been announced as the headline act for this year's Jazz n’ Creole festival, generating excitement among her fans and festival-goers. The event, set for May 5 at Fort Shirley in Cabrits, Portsmouth, promises a blend of Creole traditions with modern festive flair, under the theme: “Creole Fusion”.

Star-Studded Lineup and Festival Details

Alaine's selection as the headline act adds a significant draw to the 13th edition of Jazz n’ Creole, showcasing her immense talent and celebrated discography that includes hits like ‘Sacrifice’. Alongside Alaine, the festival will feature performances by Dominica’s Michele Henderson, The Swingin Stars Band, Lianne “Lí-Lí Octave” Letang, and Mapy, the violin queen from Réunion Island. The event is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., with ticket prices set at $200 for general admission and $325 for VIP, available at the Discover Dominica Authority office and online.

A Look Back at Alaine’s Musical Journey

Alaine Laughton's music career took a significant turn in 2005 with the release of her breakthrough single, “No Ordinary Love”. Following that, she released several more hits and albums, including ‘Ten of Hearts’ in 2015. Her music, often characterized by a blend of reggae and soul, has earned her a dedicated fan base. Alaine’s performance at the Jazz n’ Creole festival marks a much-anticipated return to the stage, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

What to Expect at Jazz n’ Creole 2023

Organizers promise an event that goes beyond music, aiming to fuse Creole culture and modern entertainment to create a vibrant, colorful celebration. Attendees are encouraged to dress in outfits that combine traditional Creole elements with a modern twist, adding to the festival's unique atmosphere. With a lineup of talented artists and a picturesque setting at Fort Shirley, Jazz n’ Creole 2023 is set to be a highlight of the Caribbean cultural calendar.

As the festival approaches, anticipation builds for what is expected to be a memorable performance by Alaine and the accompanying artists. Jazz n’ Creole 2023 not only offers a platform for celebrating Creole culture through music but also marks a significant moment in Alaine Laughton’s career as she reconnects with her audience in a grand setting. This year's event promises to blend talent, tradition, and festivity, making it a must-attend for music lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.