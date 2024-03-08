Doha Unveils 2024 Seminars Season: A Fusion of Culture, Dialogue, and Tribute

On Wednesday, Doha, Qatar, witnessed the grand opening of the third edition of the "Seminars Season," inaugurated by the Minister of Culture, H E Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani. Aimed at bolstering the cultural landscape, this event stands as a testament to Qatar's dedication to fostering intellectual and cultural identity through enriching dialogues among creators, intellectuals, and the cultural community. The season, running until March 9, promises a blend of seminars and a poetry evening, setting the stage for a vibrant exchange of ideas.

Launching with Laurels

The 2024 Seminars Season commenced with a heartfelt homage to Dr. Hassan Al Nama, recognizing his profound contributions to the literary and cultural spheres as a poet, writer, and former diplomat. This gesture underscores the event's commitment not only to cultural dialogue but also to celebrating the luminaries who have enriched the intellectual fabric of the nation. Dr. Al Nama, embodying the spirit of the season, shared his perspectives on the importance of artistic and creative endeavors in fostering a knowledgeable society.

Cultural Confluences

Day two of the Seminars Season heralds a seminar titled "Arabs and the West after the Gaza War," hosted at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies. This session promises insightful discussions with notable figures such as Dr. Abdelwahab El Affendi, Dr. Mohammed Al Misfer, Dr. Aisha Al Basri, and Dr. Basem Al Twaisi. Their collective expertise will explore the multifaceted relations between Arab societies and the Western world post-conflict, offering a nuanced understanding of geopolitical dynamics. Additionally, Algerian intellectual Dr. Mabrouk Zaid Al Khair will delve into the concept of coexistence within Islamic civilization, highlighting its significance for national stability and development.

The Seminars Season epitomizes Qatar's vision of constructing bridges of communication and understanding among different cultures and intellectual realms. Through its diverse array of seminars and the poetry evening, the event not only champions the exchange of ideas but also serves as a beacon for creative minds to converge and collaborate. It reaffirms the nation's commitment to nurturing a vibrant cultural scene that is inclusive, dynamic, and forward-thinking.