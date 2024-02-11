Distinguished Archaeologist Dr. White to Share Insights on Biblical Archaeology at Ingleborough Community Centre

Ingleborough Archaeology Group is set to host Dr. White, a distinguished archaeologist with a storied career spanning two decades, for an enlightening talk on February 19, 2024. The event, which promises to offer unique insights into the world of archaeology, will take place at the Ingleborough Community Centre in Ingleton at 7:30 PM and is open to the public for a fee of £3 for non-members.

A Career of Discoveries

Dr. White's remarkable career includes tenures at Lancaster University and Lincoln museums, where she delved into the fascinating history of Roman Lancaster and other significant sites in Lincolnshire such as Quernmore Roman tilery, Boston, Lincoln, and Horncastle. Her expertise in Roman signal stations in Yorkshire, a subject she will touch upon in her talk, has contributed significantly to the understanding of ancient communication networks.

Biblical Archaeology and Its Significance

Dr. White's passion for archaeology was ignited during her final year of college by Professor Bork's 'Archaeology and the Bible' class. The intriguing connections between historical finds and biblical narratives led her to work at the Solomonic harbor site at Tell Dor in Israel. Her hands-on experience in the field and the correlation of archaeological discoveries with biblical events solidified her commitment to this captivating field.

Unveiling the Past

During the Ingleborough Archaeology Group talk, Dr. White will share her experiences in archaeology, offering a unique perspective on the significance of biblical archaeology. She will discuss her time spent unearthing the past and the valuable lessons learned along the way. This rare opportunity to hear from a seasoned archaeologist is sure to captivate history enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

As the clock ticks down to February 19, anticipation builds for Dr. White's insightful talk at the Ingleborough Community Centre. Her decades-long career in archaeology, marked by significant discoveries and a deep understanding of biblical narratives, promises to deliver an evening of enlightenment and inspiration. For a modest fee of £3 for non-members, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the fascinating world of archaeology and explore the intriguing connections between history and biblical accounts.