Discover the Magic of Dinefwr Estate This February Half-Term

This February half-term, the Dinefwr estate in Llandeilo, managed by National Trust Cymru, invites families to partake in a medley of events and activities. Nestled within the 800-acre parkland, the 17th-century Newton House serves as the backdrop for a series of engaging pursuits, including the search for concealed Lego figures and drawing sessions. On February 15th, a special Patterns of Dinefwr printing and painting workshop, inspired by the hand-painted wallpaper in the Archaeology of Home exhibition, will captivate participants.

Advertisment

A Celebration of Heritage and Creativity

The Drawing Room will play host to a collection of board games, providing an opportunity for visitors to engage in light-hearted competition or simply unwind in the opulent surroundings. The café will serve hot chocolate and an assortment of refreshments, offering a welcome respite from the winter chill. Additionally, guests are encouraged to embark on welly walks throughout the sprawling parkland or visit the remains of the 12th-century Dinefwr Castle.

Exploring the Great Outdoors

Advertisment

The walk continued through the woods, where the group encountered the barn byre that houses the Dinefwr White Park Cattle during the winter months. This rare breed of cattle, with their distinctive white coats and black noses, is a living testament to the estate's rich agricultural heritage. Upon completing the walk, the group gathered at the White Hart Inn to enjoy a delayed Christmas dinner, further solidifying the sense of community fostered by the event.

Preserving the Past, Embracing the Future

The Dinefwr estate, open daily, warmly welcomes visitors to immerse themselves in its wealth of activities and events this February half-term. While normal admission fees apply, the events are free of charge, ensuring that the magic of the Dinefwr estate is accessible to all. As the Dinefwr estate continues to preserve its storied past, it also embraces the future, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to the interests and passions of its guests.