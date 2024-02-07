Digitization Against Corruption: President Ruto Advocates for eCitizen Platform

In a significant move towards digitization, President William Ruto of Kenya has advocated for the implementation of a digital payment system for government services. Speaking to Kenyan expatriates in Japan on February 7, 2024, Ruto emphasized the administration's commitment to combating corruption and theft of government resources through digitization.

The eCitizen Platform: A Beacon of Transparency

The President laid out the benefits of the eCitizen platform, designed to eliminate illegal levies by schools and provide a transparent mechanism for the payment of school fees. The consolidation of over 3,000 government PayBill numbers into a single system has been hailed as a measure that enhances the monitoring of revenues and prevents theft. Ruto pointed out the inefficiency and corruption risks associated with the previous cash payments system.

Kenyan Talent in Global Spotlight

President Ruto also highlighted the government's efforts to create opportunities for skilled Kenyan youth both in the country and abroad. Recognizing the high demand for Kenyan talent in the global job market, he praised the Kenyan workforce as premium, based on feedback from international companies.

Improving Diaspora Services

To further support Kenyans living overseas, Ruto mentioned the government's plans to improve diaspora services, including the establishment of mobile consular services to facilitate easier access to government services. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi echoed the government's dedication to engaging with the diaspora by mentioning the creation of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.