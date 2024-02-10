Diekirch Cavalcade: A Triumphant Return and Celebration of Community

The Diekirch Cavalcade, a beloved annual tradition, is poised to make a triumphant return this Sunday. The Fairground Operators Committee (FNCF) recently convened to reflect on the successes of the past year and express their optimism for 2024. The committee reported a marked increase in public interest, as evidenced by the higher attendance at fairs and funfairs across the region.

A Year of Success and Anticipation

The 56th edition of the Diekirch Cavalcade is meticulously planned 8 to 10 months in advance by a dedicated team of 1,800 participants. This year's event is expected to draw between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators, who will be treated to an array of pedestrian groups and floats. A panel of judges will evaluate these entries based on factors such as costume and decoration quality, originality, and more, with prizes of up to 500 euros being awarded.

In addition to the main procession, the Diekirch Cavalcade will feature 3,500 'Verwuelter' who will distribute approximately 6 tonnes of candy, treats, and gadgets along the 2-kilometer route. The festivities will commence on Route de Larochette, with DJs providing entertainment throughout the event until 3:00 am.

Honoring Tradition and Community

During the recent FNCF meeting, the committee honored Gaston Becker for his contributions to the fairground community. The committee also announced a donation of 5,000 euros to Vicar General Patrick Muller for the renovation of the Glacis chapel. This act of generosity underscores the fairground operators' commitment to preserving and enriching their local community.

Accessible Fun for All

In an effort to make the Diekirch Cavalcade accessible to as many people as possible, shuttle services will be available to transport spectators to the event. A tombola will also be organized, giving attendees the chance to win up to 400 euros. For more information about the Diekirch Cavalcade, visit cavalcade.lu.

As the Diekirch Cavalcade prepares to kick off its 56th edition, the air is filled with anticipation. This year's event promises to be a celebration of community, tradition, and the joy of coming together. With its carefully planned procession, dedicated team of participants, and commitment to accessibility, the Diekirch Cavalcade is a shining example of what makes fairground events so special.

The Fairground Operators Committee, buoyed by the successes of the past year, looks forward to another memorable occasion. As the festivities unfold and the 'Verwuelter' take to the streets, the spirit of the Diekirch Cavalcade will once again captivate the hearts of thousands.