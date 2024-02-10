Detroit's Hidden History: The Secrets Beneath its Streets

Beneath Detroit's bustling streets lies a labyrinth of history, a network of underground tunnels that have silently witnessed the city's evolution. Initially constructed in the early 1920s to address the escalating pedestrian fatalities due to the surging popularity of automobiles, these subterranean passages have since served myriad purposes - from mining operations and transportation to storage and even as clandestine speakeasies.

A Subterranean Salt Mine

The discovery of rock salt beneath Michigan's streets led to the establishment of the Detroit Rock Salt Co. in 1906. For nearly eight decades, the company mined salt from these tunnels, producing an impressive 8,000 tons each month. Although the company ceased operations in 1984, remnants of this industrial past still exist deep beneath the city's surface.

The Fisher Building: A Beacon of Connectivity

When the Fisher Building was constructed in 1927, it was designed with an intricate tunnel system to connect it to other buildings in the New Center area. This underground network allowed employees to commute with ease, sheltered from the city's harsh winters. While the stores within these tunnels are now shuttered, the passageways remain open, serving as a testament to Detroit's innovative spirit.

Prohibition and the Rise of Speakeasies

During the Prohibition era, Detroit's underground tunnels took on a more clandestine role, becoming the site of numerous speakeasies and smuggling operations. With the city's river crossing to Canada serving as a strategic point for alcohol distribution, some experts estimate that these tunnels were responsible for 75% of the alcohol flowing into the United States during that time.

The Heat Beneath Detroit's Streets

In the 1950s, utility tunnels were installed beneath Detroit's midtown and downtown streets to carry water and steam necessary to fuel the area. Today, this network of steam tunnels, dating back to 1903, continues to heat buildings, cook hotdogs at Lafayette Coney Island, and brew beer at Detroit Beer Co.

As Detroit continues to reinvent itself, these underground tunnels stand as a reminder of the city's rich history and resilient spirit. They serve as a testament to the ingenuity of Detroit's past and offer a glimpse into the potential hidden beneath the surface of this ever-evolving metropolis.

With each passing year, the underground tunnels of Detroit reveal more of their secrets, shedding light on the city's complex history and offering insight into the lives of those who have called it home. From the early days of pedestrian tunnels to the bustling speakeasies of the Prohibition era, these subterranean passages have played a crucial role in shaping the city we know today.