Dennis Lanham, Bath's D-Day Hero, Marks 100 Years with Tales of Valor and Charity

Dennis Lanham, a venerated D-Day veteran from Bath, celebrated his centennial birthday, reflecting on a life marked by bravery, service, and generosity. Serving in the 79th Armoured Division as a senior mechanic during the critical phases of World War Two, Lanham's contributions have not only been recognized by his home country but also by France, through the National Order of the Legion of Honour in 2016. His recent foray into authorship at 99, with the book 'From 9 to 99', adds to his legacy, with all proceeds supporting various charities.

Advertisment

A Life of Service and Sacrifice

From his early days in the Home Guard at 17 to becoming a pivotal part of the D-Day landings, Lanham's journey is a testament to the spirit of resilience and dedication. His wartime experiences, especially his defiance against Hitler's decree targeting soldiers of the 79th Armoured Division, underscore the peril and courage that defined his service. Returning to Bath post-war, Lanham's life took a quieter turn, marrying his wife Peggy and eventually penning his memoirs, capturing the essence of a life well-lived.

Centennial Celebrations and Reflections

Advertisment

Marking his 100th birthday, Lanham's milestone was celebrated with a special birthday tie from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), a gesture that symbolizes the enduring bond and respect between veterans and serving soldiers. His reflections on reaching this remarkable age, attributing it to "everything in moderation," along with his continued zest for life, offer invaluable wisdom. Known affectionately as "the smiler" at his care home, Lanham's centennial is not just a personal achievement but a beacon of inspiration for both current and future generations.

Legacy of Courage and Compassion

As the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings approaches, Lanham's story gains even more significance, serving as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for freedom. His decision to donate the proceeds from his book to charity exemplifies a life dedicated not only to service in the line of duty but also to humanitarian causes. In celebrating Lanham's 100th birthday, we are reminded of the enduring impact of the Greatest Generation and the lessons they impart on courage, resilience, and the power of giving back.