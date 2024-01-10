Vejrø Resort Employs High-tech Electric Boat in Pursuit of Carbon Neutrality

Vejrø Resort, a haven nestled in Denmark under the ownership of Saxo Bank CEO Kim Fournais, embarks on its journey towards carbon neutrality by 2025 with a leap in the form of an eco-friendly electric hydrofoiling workboat from Artemis, a UK-based electric vessel company. The Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL, a technologically advanced vessel, is engineered to cut down the CO2 emissions involved in transporting guests, a significant contributor to the resort’s carbon footprint up until now.

An Eco-friendly Marvel of Engineering

The Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL, a 12-meter vessel, is equipped with an automated ‘flight control’ system for its hydrofoil. This system allows the crew to focus solely on navigation, thereby streamlining operational efficiency and furthering the sustainability cause. This acquisition paves the way for a greener future for Vejrø Resort and sets a new standard for environmental responsibility in the hospitality industry.

Artemis: Pioneers in Electric Vessel Technology

Artemis has witnessed a surge in demand for its foiling-boat business, with this sale marking a significant milestone for the company and for Denmark. This makes the Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL the first vessel of its kind in the country. The boat is slated to be operational by the summer of 2024. Expanding its portfolio of electric vessels, Artemis is also working on a larger ferry variant and has secured a financial boost from HSBC to bolster its international sales efforts.

Future Goals and Expansion

Recent times have seen Artemis double its workforce, setting the stage for continued expansion. The company aims to revolutionize the environmental impact and operations of its customers worldwide with its low-emission, smooth, and fast eFoiler boats. This sale to Vejrø Resort not only marks a significant step in that direction but also underlines the resort’s commitment towards a sustainable future.