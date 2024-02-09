Thomas Vinterberg Endorses Chris Rock's 'Another Round' Remake with a Playful Warning

Thomas Vinterberg, the Danish auteur behind the Oscar-winning film "Another Round," has shared his thoughts on the upcoming American remake directed by Chris Rock. In a light-hearted comment to Ekstra Bladet, Vinterberg expressed his excitement about the remake and Rock's involvement, indicating positive expectations for the new version. However, he humorously cautioned Rock that if the remake is not up to par, it would warrant another slap, alluding to the infamous Will Smith and Chris Rock incident at the Oscars.

A Danish Masterpiece Finds New Life

The rights to "Another Round" were purchased by Leonardo DiCaprio's company, Appian Way, following the original film's success. The dark comedy explores the story of high school teachers experimenting with alcohol consumption to test its limits. Vinterberg co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm and the film featured Mads Mikkelsen as the lead actor. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2020 and won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film in 2021, with Vinterberg also nominated for Best Director.

A New Chapter: The American Remake

Vinterberg, who is not actively involved with the American remake, shared his thoughts on the project, saying, "I am very excited about it. I think Chris Rock is a fantastic choice as a director, and I have high expectations for his take on the story." However, he couldn't resist adding a playful warning for Rock: "But if it's not good, he will get slapped again."

Leonardo DiCaprio and the Speculation Game

The involvement of Leonardo DiCaprio's production company in the remake has sparked speculation about the actor potentially playing the lead role. However, no casting decisions have been made yet. The original film's exploration of middle age, masculinity, and the human desire to push boundaries has resonated with audiences worldwide, and the anticipation for the American remake is palpable.

As the curtain rises on this new chapter in the story of "Another Round," Vinterberg's words serve as a reminder of the delicate balance between artistic license and staying true to the source material. With Chris Rock at the helm, the American remake promises to be an intriguing addition to the narrative, offering a fresh perspective on a tale that has already captured hearts and minds across the globe.

In the world of cinema, remakes often spark debates among fans and critics alike. The upcoming American adaptation of "Another Round" is no exception. With Thomas Vinterberg's blessing and Chris Rock's unique vision, the remake is poised to navigate the challenging terrain of reinterpreting a beloved film while staying true to its essence. As the story continues to unfold, audiences can look forward to a captivating exploration of human nature, friendship, and the pursuit of happiness, reimagined for a new era.