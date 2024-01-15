en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

The Rise in Popularity of Danish Royals: A Tale of Royal Romance

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
The Rise in Popularity of Danish Royals: A Tale of Royal Romance

A recent surge in the popularity of Danish royals has been revealed, with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary leading the pack, according to the latest opinion polls. The royal couple, born out of a love story that started in a Sydney pub during the Olympics, has captivated the hearts of the Danish public. The polls reflect the deep affection and esteem in which they are held by the people of Denmark.

Public’s Affection for Danish Royals

The Danish public’s support for the monarchy is strong and unwavering, as indicated by recent opinion polls. The polls portray a public that cherishes its royal family, appreciating their modern and traditional approaches as well as their active involvement in various initiatives. The numbers tell a tale of optimism and confidence in Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

A Royal Encounter: From Sydney Pub to Palace

Their story resonates with many. A chance encounter in a casual setting led to a royal romance that has charmed the nation. The Crown Princess, slightly more favored than her husband, has a story that appeals to the romantic in everyone. The couple’s popularity is a testament to the public’s connection with the royal family and their approval of the monarchy’s role in Danish society.

A New Era: From Queen Margrethe II to King Frederik X

The abdication of Queen Margrethe II in favor of her son marked Denmark’s first abdication in nearly 900 years. The new king, Frederik X, along with his wife, Crown Princess Mary, and their children, were received with jubilant cheers from the crowd. This public celebration of the royal succession further cements the Danish royals’ esteemed place in the hearts of their people.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
2 mins ago
Viktor Axelsen Withdraws from Indian Open Due to Injury
In a jolting announcement, Denmark’s world No.1 badminton player, Viktor Axelsen, has withdrawn from the upcoming Indian Open, citing an injury as the cause. Axelsen’s decision arrived in the aftermath of his participation in the Malaysian Open, where he demonstrated an impressive run, reaching the semi-finals before bowing out to China’s Shi Yuqi. From Winning
Viktor Axelsen Withdraws from Indian Open Due to Injury
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
2 hours ago
Unveiling the Danish Royal Love Story: A Sydney Pub's Connection
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights
3 hours ago
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights
President Xi Jinping Congratulates New Danish King, Reaffirms China-Denmark Strategic Partnership
16 mins ago
President Xi Jinping Congratulates New Danish King, Reaffirms China-Denmark Strategic Partnership
A New Era in Danish Monarchy: King Frederik X Proclaimed Following Historic Abdication
53 mins ago
A New Era in Danish Monarchy: King Frederik X Proclaimed Following Historic Abdication
A Royal Transition: Denmark Welcomes King Frederik X Post Historic Abdication
1 hour ago
A Royal Transition: Denmark Welcomes King Frederik X Post Historic Abdication
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
6 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Wimbledon Champion Vondrousova Ousted by Ukrainian Qualifier Yastremska
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
14 seconds
Aedes Index Drops in St James, but the Fight Against Dengue Continues
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
58 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
59 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
2 mins
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
2 mins
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
2 mins
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
2 mins
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
2 mins
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
14 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app