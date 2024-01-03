Stinne Taiger Iv Steps into New Role as Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO

Stinne Taiger Iv, a seasoned veteran in the realm of maritime law and insurance, takes on a new role as Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO, effective from January 1, 2024. Iv’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, as she will be leading the Contracts & Clauses business area while the shipping industry grapples with a surge in new regulations aimed at decarbonisation.

From Contract Director to Deputy Secretary General

Having joined BIMCO in early 2022 as Director of Contracts & Support, Iv brings a wealth of industry experience to her new role. Her career portfolio includes leadership stints at Skuld, Danish Shipping, and Gorrissen Federspiel, where she practiced in the Shipping/Offshore/Transportation department. With a PhD in international company law and a Master of Laws from the University of Copenhagen, her academic credentials mirror her professional achievements.

Navigating Decarbonisation Regulations

In her new role, Iv will be at the forefront of navigating the increasing regulations from bodies such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the European Union (EU) that are transforming the shipping industry. The contracts and clauses business area she will be representing is an integral part of this transformation, as the industry seeks to align with the global push towards decarbonisation.

Transitioning Leadership

Iv’s appointment coincides with the retirement of Sren Larsen, the current Deputy Secretary General responsible for BIMCO’s contractual work. Larsen, who has dedicated 39 years of his life to BIMCO, will be stepping down in May. His departure marks a transition in leadership, with Iv poised to lead BIMCO’s contractual work into its next phase.