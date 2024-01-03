en English
Denmark

Søren Hedegaard, Crown Princess Mary’s Hairstylist, Announces Retirement

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Søren Hedegaard, Crown Princess Mary’s Hairstylist, Announces Retirement

Søren Hedegaard, the distinguished hairstylist and makeup artist for Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, has announced his retirement from his royal duties. Hedegaard’s decision comes as the princess prepares to ascend to the throne on January 14, 2024, marking the end of an illustrious 23-year tenure with the royal family.

Hedegaard’s Announcement and Legacy

In a poignant Instagram post, Hedegaard shared the news of his retirement, accompanying the announcement with a nostalgic black and white photograph of him styling Mary’s hair for King Charles’ coronation. Best known for creating Mary’s signature glossy blow-dried hairstyles and intricate updos, Hedegaard has been a cornerstone of her glam team since before her wedding to Crown Prince Frederik in 2004.

The Successor’s Enigma

While Hedegaard’s departure leaves big shoes to fill, it remains uncertain who will succeed him. Hedegaard noted that other stylists have occasionally stepped in to style Mary’s hair in his absence, suggesting a possible transition strategy. Among the potential successors is stylist and designer Anja Camilla Alajdi, another key member of Crown Princess Mary’s glam squad.

Life Beyond Royal Duties

Despite his retirement from royal duties, Hedegaard will continue his craft as Creative Director at STUHR, a professional hair care and styling company. Not just recognized for his professional achievements, Hedegaard is also known for his personal life, being married to Danish actor Preben Kristensen, who received knighthood in 2003.

Crown Princess Mary’s Charitable Endeavors

Crown Princess Mary, often compared stylistically to Princess Kate of Wales, is not just known for her fashion sense. She has also made a name for herself with her charitable work, including her foundation established in 2007 to support vulnerable women and children.

Denmark Fashion
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

