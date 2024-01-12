Slip Inn to Celebrate Danish Royal Couple’s Ascension to the Throne

Mark your calendars, Sydney’s Slip Inn is set to celebrate the ascension of Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary of Denmark to the throne. In a unique twist of fate, the royal couple famously met at this establishment, adding a layer of enchantment to the venue’s history. This Saturday, the pub is gearing up to host a jubilant celebration in honor of this royal milestone.

The Royal Connection

The Slip Inn holds a special place in the hearts of the Danish royal couple and their enthusiasts. The pub is where the love story of Crown Prince Frederik and Aussie-born Princess Mary began during the 2000 Olympic Games. And now, it’s here where the couple’s ascension to the throne will be celebrated. Angela Mollard, a royal commentator, shared the news of the celebration with Sky News Australia.

A Tribute to Danish Heritage

The pub’s celebration will pay tribute to the couple’s Danish heritage. Danish flags will flutter in the air and daisies, the national flower of Denmark, will adorn the venue. But that’s not all. To further immerse patrons in the Danish culture, the Slip Inn plans to introduce a Scandinavian-themed menu in the coming weeks.

‘Something About Mary’ Cocktail

Amid the festivities, patrons can also look forward to sipping on a special ‘something about Mary’ cocktail. Crafted with vanilla, lychee, and vodka, this cocktail will be a delectable toast to the royal couple. The Slip Inn, expressing pride and joy in its role in the royal couple’s love story, is all set to add another charming narrative to its history.