Business

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Revamps Capital Structure Through Share Buy-Back Programme

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In a move that could redefine its capital structure, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, a globally recognized cigar manufacturer, has announced the completion of several transactions under its share buy-back programme. Initiated on 10 November 2023, the programme is aimed at adjusting the company’s capital structure and meeting obligations related to its share-based incentive programme. The buy-back programme, valued at up to DKK 850 million, is envisioned to wrap up by 28 February 2025.

Adherence to Market Regulations

The share buy-back programme is being carried out in strict compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and the Safe Harbour rules. This ensures that the programme is transparent, fair, and executed within the legal framework. The company’s commitment to these regulations underlines its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance.

Participation of Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S

Notably, the programme includes a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S, as outlined in company announcement no. 30/2023. These firms are participating on a 27.30% and 12.59% pro-rata basis, respectively, to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme, solidifying their confidence in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S’s governance and future prospects.

Impact on Ownership

Between 25 December and 29 December 2023, a series of transactions were executed, resulting in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owning a total of 1,104,901 treasury shares. This corresponds to 1.27% of the total share capital, thereby subtly shifting the ownership dynamics within the company. The company, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, operates on a global scale, employing approximately 10,000 people across multiple countries.

Business Denmark
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

