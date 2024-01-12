en English
Denmark

Sandi Toksvig: Police Protection at Wedding Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Threats

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
Sandi Toksvig: Police Protection at Wedding Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Threats

Today, we delve into the life of Danish-born comedian and broadcaster, Sandi Toksvig, who recently revealed the hardships she had to face at her wedding due to her sexuality. Best known for hosting the quiz show QI, Toksvig, 65, has been open about her sexuality for the past 30 years, but it hasn’t come without its unique set of challenges.

Police Protection at the Wedding

In a shocking revelation, Toksvig disclosed that she required police protection during her wedding due to severe death threats targeted at her because of her sexual orientation. Despite the considerable progress made in LGBTQ+ rights over the years, the comedian continues to face serious threats, a stark reminder of the ongoing prejudice faced by many in the LGBTQ+ community.

A Public Figure under Threat

The broadcaster entered into a civil partnership with her partner, psychotherapist Debbie Toksvig, in 2007. This partnership was later converted into a marriage in 2014 following the legalization of same-sex marriage. Despite her joyous union, her wedding, attended by a whopping 2,000 guests, required the presence of a close protection police officer by her side, a sobering testament to the dangers she faced.

Challenges Beyond the Public Eye

Her revelation came during a talk at the Cambridge Union, where she reflected on her ongoing challenges as a public figure. Toksvig emphasized that she still regularly receives death threats, even 30 years after coming out. These threats are not isolated incidents; she mentioned being threatened twice in the last month alone. Despite these threats, she also acknowledged receiving a significant amount of support, a testament to the duality of her experiences as an openly gay woman in the public eye.

In the face of these threats, Toksvig continues to make strides in her career. She has paused her theatre and broadcasting work to contribute to a Mappa Mundi project at Cambridge’s Department of Sociology. The comedian has been awarded the inaugural Qantabrigian Fellowship for 2023-24 to conduct a research project as part of a new LGBTQ+ initiative at the university.

As she continues her journey, Toksvig’s experience shines a light on the struggles faced by LGBTQ+ individuals, even those in the limelight. Despite these challenges, she remains a beacon of hope and resilience for many.

Denmark
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Denmark

