en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Royal Family Feud Erupts: Prince Joachim and Princess Marie to Skip Danish Proclamation Ceremony

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Royal Family Feud Erupts: Prince Joachim and Princess Marie to Skip Danish Proclamation Ceremony

As the clock ticks towards the grand proclamation ceremony of the Danish Royal family, a cloud of disquiet hangs in the air. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, who are embroiled in an ongoing feud with the reigning monarch, have decided to give the event a miss. This decision underscores a deep-seated family conflict that has been simmering since October 2022.

Decoding the Royal Feud

The genesis of this royal discord traces back to Queen Margrethe’s controversial decision to strip the royal titles from Joachim and Marie’s children. Prince Joachim, feeling his offspring were unjustly treated, expressed his discontent. On the contrary, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, who are set to succeed the throne, backed the Queen’s choice. Princess Mary acknowledged the decision’s difficulties but endorsed it as a necessary step towards the royal family’s evolution.

Prince Joachim’s New Chapter

Prince Joachim, once second in line for the throne, has seen his position shift to sixth following the birth of Frederik and Mary’s children. Embracing a new chapter in his life, the Prince has relocated to Washington D.C., taking up a role in the American defense industry. Despite the rift and his changed status, Joachim, along with his wife, continues to be recognized by their royal titles.

Australian Connection in the Danish Royal Family

In a show of support, Princess Mary’s elder sister, Jane Stephens, is making her way from Tasmania to Copenhagen. Known for their close-knit bond, Stephens, who was a bridesmaid at Mary’s wedding, stands by her sister during this pivotal transition. As Mary prepares to ascend the throne, she is also set to make history as the first Australian Queen of a European monarchy.

The unfolding drama within the Danish Royal family has drawn parallels with the British royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who too have experienced their share of family conflicts. As the Danish royalty gears up for a significant event in their lineage, the world watches with bated breath.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
8 hours ago
Unexpected Love: A Danish Woman's Romantic Adventure in Guatemala
When 21-year-old Rose Kodal disembarked from her plane in Guatemala in October 2023, she held no grand expectations of finding love. Yet, on her cultural trip from Esbjerg, Denmark, to the vibrant Latin American country, destiny had a surprise in store. On her first day, she crossed paths with Carlos, a 20-year-old local. A spark
Unexpected Love: A Danish Woman's Romantic Adventure in Guatemala
Danish Royal Household Unveils Official Portraits Ahead of Throne Succession Ceremony
19 hours ago
Danish Royal Household Unveils Official Portraits Ahead of Throne Succession Ceremony
Crown Princess Mary's Fitness Secret: Embracing the Scandinavian Diet
1 day ago
Crown Princess Mary's Fitness Secret: Embracing the Scandinavian Diet
Erika de Casier Announces Third Studio Album 'Still'
8 hours ago
Erika de Casier Announces Third Studio Album 'Still'
Kvadrat Debuts 'Sport' Collection: A Novel Approach to Sustainable Textiles
10 hours ago
Kvadrat Debuts 'Sport' Collection: A Novel Approach to Sustainable Textiles
Vejrø Resort Employs High-tech Electric Boat in Pursuit of Carbon Neutrality
17 hours ago
Vejrø Resort Employs High-tech Electric Boat in Pursuit of Carbon Neutrality
Latest Headlines
World News
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
17 seconds
AWU State Secretary Criticizes Government Over Treatment of WA Resources Sector and Alcoa Layoffs
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
46 seconds
Puka Nacua and Hallie Aiono: A Supportive Relationship in the NFL Spotlight
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
55 seconds
Poland's Political Landscape Transforms with Inauguration of Pro-European Government
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
2 mins
Georgia Lawmakers Outline Policy Priorities for 2024
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
2 mins
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid After New Hampshire Setback
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
3 mins
Pentagon to Host Media Engagement on New National Defense Industrial Strategy
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
4 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Raiders' Antonio Pierce for Head Coach Position
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
4 mins
Acoramidis: A Promising New Treatment for Life-Threatening Heart Condition
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
4 mins
Sun Protection: A Cautionary Tale from an Australian Music Festival
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app