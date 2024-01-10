Royal Family Feud Erupts: Prince Joachim and Princess Marie to Skip Danish Proclamation Ceremony

As the clock ticks towards the grand proclamation ceremony of the Danish Royal family, a cloud of disquiet hangs in the air. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie, who are embroiled in an ongoing feud with the reigning monarch, have decided to give the event a miss. This decision underscores a deep-seated family conflict that has been simmering since October 2022.

Decoding the Royal Feud

The genesis of this royal discord traces back to Queen Margrethe’s controversial decision to strip the royal titles from Joachim and Marie’s children. Prince Joachim, feeling his offspring were unjustly treated, expressed his discontent. On the contrary, Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, who are set to succeed the throne, backed the Queen’s choice. Princess Mary acknowledged the decision’s difficulties but endorsed it as a necessary step towards the royal family’s evolution.

Prince Joachim’s New Chapter

Prince Joachim, once second in line for the throne, has seen his position shift to sixth following the birth of Frederik and Mary’s children. Embracing a new chapter in his life, the Prince has relocated to Washington D.C., taking up a role in the American defense industry. Despite the rift and his changed status, Joachim, along with his wife, continues to be recognized by their royal titles.

Australian Connection in the Danish Royal Family

In a show of support, Princess Mary’s elder sister, Jane Stephens, is making her way from Tasmania to Copenhagen. Known for their close-knit bond, Stephens, who was a bridesmaid at Mary’s wedding, stands by her sister during this pivotal transition. As Mary prepares to ascend the throne, she is also set to make history as the first Australian Queen of a European monarchy.

The unfolding drama within the Danish Royal family has drawn parallels with the British royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who too have experienced their share of family conflicts. As the Danish royalty gears up for a significant event in their lineage, the world watches with bated breath.