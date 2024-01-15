en English
Business

Ringkjobjing Landbobank Initiates Share Buy-Back Program

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
In an effort to bolster its financial standing, Ringkjobjing Landbobank has embarked on a share buy-back program, a move designed to provide enhanced value to shareholders. The program, which commenced on August 3, 2023, and is set to run until January 22, 2024, is a clear illustration of the bank’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing its capital structure. The bank has set a maximum market value of DKK 385 million for the repurchase of shares.

Adherence to Safe Harbour Regulations

The buy-back initiative aligns with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052, collectively known as the “Safe Harbour” regulations. These regulations are designed to prevent market abuse and ensure transparency and fairness in the repurchasing process. By adhering to these rules, Ringkjobjing Landbobank assures investors and stakeholders that the buy-back program is being conducted within a legal framework that protects their interests.

Transactions Already Underway

Ringkjobjing Landbobank has already initiated transactions under this program. Detailed information regarding these transactions, in compliance with the regulatory requirements, has been provided by the bank. This transparency reaffirms the bank’s commitment to the principles of fairness, legality, and respect for shareholder rights.

Bank’s Hold on Own Shares

In a move that signifies confidence in its own future, Ringkjobjing Landbobank now holds a certain number of its own shares. This excludes shares in its trading portfolio and investments made on behalf of customers. The bank’s share buy-back program showcases its belief in its own robust financial health and future prospects.

Business Denmark
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

