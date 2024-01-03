Rare 1980s Ford Capri Turbo Up for Auction: A Piece of Automotive History Awaits New Owner

A rare piece of automotive history, a well-maintained Ford Capri Turbo, is currently up for auction. The vehicle, one of only 200 ever produced, hails from the early 1980s, representing one of the final Turbo models manufactured before the Capri ceased production in 1986. An initial sale in Switzerland eventually led the car to a Danish enthusiast, where it now awaits a new owner.

A Blast from the Past

The Ford Capri Turbo sets itself apart with a single-turbocharged 2.8-litre V6 engine, a deviation from the standard Capri’s inline-four engine, capable of reaching impressive speeds of up to 137mph. This unique vehicle was born between 1968 and 1986 at Ford’s production facilities in Halewood, Merseyside, and Cologne, Germany.

Immaculate Preservation

This particular Capri Turbo is a sight to behold. With its striking red finish and sporty rear spoiler, the exterior remains unmarred by visible scratches. The interior is equally impressive, featuring a pristine grey fabric trim. Under the hood, a clean engine bay reveals components that appear largely original, maintaining the car’s authenticity.

Ready for a New Home

Complete with its service book and Swiss registration papers, the car currently resides in Denmark, ready for collection or delivery post-purchase. Despite its pristine condition and scarcity, this beautiful machine has been awaiting a new owner since its listing in November 2023. The asking price for this piece of automotive history? A cool £57,000.