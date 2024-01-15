en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Queen Mary of Denmark’s Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Queen Mary of Denmark’s Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels

As the dawn broke over the regal rooftops of Amalienborg Palace, a new era began for Denmark with the ascension of Queen Mary, the first Australian-born monarch in Danish history. Her maiden appearance as the newly crowned Queen was marked by a symbolic white ensemble, designed by the renowned Danish couturier, Soeren Le Schmidt, and sewn by Birgit Hallstein, the same hands that crafted her wedding gown.

The Symbolism of the White Attire

The choice of the white dress was not arbitrary. It carried the weight of royal traditions and held potent symbolism. White, in the context of royal coronations, is a color of renewal and purity of the Crown. This tradition has been witnessed at numerous coronations, including those of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles II. The outfit’s color also hinted at Queen Mary and King Frederik X’s upcoming 20th wedding anniversary, subtly addressing rumors of Frederik’s alleged affair and signifying an unblemished relationship.

A Tribute to Danish Heritage

Queen Mary’s attire was more than just a fashion statement; it was a homage to the Danish flag. She accessorized her white dress with red jewelry pieces from the priceless Ruby Parure, a family heirloom commissioned by Napoleon for the Queen of Sweden and later passed down to the Danish Royal Family. The set includes not only the earrings and brooch she wore but also a tiara, necklace, ring, and bracelet, adding a touch of historical richness and national pride to her attire.

Continuity of the Royal Legacy

Adding to the historical significance, Mary wore Queen Margrethe II’s Royal Family Order, a personal award featuring a portrait of the Queen, symbolizing the continuity of the royal legacy. The outfit’s subtle messages and historical connections emphasize the modernity of the Danish Royal Court while respecting traditional values and national heritage.

0
Denmark Fashion History
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
44 mins ago
Danish-Australian Couples Celebrate Royal Succession
Denmark’s royal succession, involving Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, a native of Hobart, Australia, echoes in the hearts of Danish-Australian couples. Their love stories, bridging two cultures, mirror the royal narrative – a fairy tale transformation of an Australian commoner into a European queen. This momentous event marks not only a new chapter
Danish-Australian Couples Celebrate Royal Succession
Monarchial History: King Frederik X Takes the Throne in Denmark
5 hours ago
Monarchial History: King Frederik X Takes the Throne in Denmark
Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne
8 hours ago
Denmark Ushers in a New Era as Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, King Frederik X Ascends the Throne
First Australian-born Queen Ascends Danish Throne with King Frederik X
44 mins ago
First Australian-born Queen Ascends Danish Throne with King Frederik X
Danish Monarchs Quell Republican Movement: A Sky News Analysis
2 hours ago
Danish Monarchs Quell Republican Movement: A Sky News Analysis
King Frederik and Queen Mary Ascend to Danish Throne Amidst Controversy
2 hours ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary Ascend to Danish Throne Amidst Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
2 mins
An Byeong-hun's Near Miss at Sony Open: Grayson Murray Clinches Win
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
2 mins
Government Neglect Exposed: The Sunday Times Highlights Child Welfare Crisis in Likuni
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
3 mins
Milind Deora Joins Shiv Sena: Prioritizes 'People First' Ideology
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
7 mins
Milind Deora's Exit: A Mark of Growing Leadership Crisis within Congress
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
9 mins
Republican Party Leadership Shift: Asa Hutchinson Advocates for Change
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
10 mins
Australian Government Stands Firm on Tax Cuts for High-Income Earners Amid Wealth Inequality Concerns
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
10 mins
Governor Fubara Aspires for Positive Legacy Amid Accusations from Predecessor
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
11 mins
Contradictory Trends in Mental Healthtech Funding: A Deep Dive
Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian
12 mins
Farmers and Government Unite to Tackle Irrigation Issues in Barangay Pangobilian
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
17 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
40 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
45 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app