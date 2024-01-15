Queen Mary of Denmark’s Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels

As the dawn broke over the regal rooftops of Amalienborg Palace, a new era began for Denmark with the ascension of Queen Mary, the first Australian-born monarch in Danish history. Her maiden appearance as the newly crowned Queen was marked by a symbolic white ensemble, designed by the renowned Danish couturier, Soeren Le Schmidt, and sewn by Birgit Hallstein, the same hands that crafted her wedding gown.

The Symbolism of the White Attire

The choice of the white dress was not arbitrary. It carried the weight of royal traditions and held potent symbolism. White, in the context of royal coronations, is a color of renewal and purity of the Crown. This tradition has been witnessed at numerous coronations, including those of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles II. The outfit’s color also hinted at Queen Mary and King Frederik X’s upcoming 20th wedding anniversary, subtly addressing rumors of Frederik’s alleged affair and signifying an unblemished relationship.

A Tribute to Danish Heritage

Queen Mary’s attire was more than just a fashion statement; it was a homage to the Danish flag. She accessorized her white dress with red jewelry pieces from the priceless Ruby Parure, a family heirloom commissioned by Napoleon for the Queen of Sweden and later passed down to the Danish Royal Family. The set includes not only the earrings and brooch she wore but also a tiara, necklace, ring, and bracelet, adding a touch of historical richness and national pride to her attire.

Continuity of the Royal Legacy

Adding to the historical significance, Mary wore Queen Margrethe II’s Royal Family Order, a personal award featuring a portrait of the Queen, symbolizing the continuity of the royal legacy. The outfit’s subtle messages and historical connections emphasize the modernity of the Danish Royal Court while respecting traditional values and national heritage.