Denmark

Queen Margrethe of Denmark Abdicates: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend Throne

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Abdicates: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend Throne

Launching a new epoch in Denmark’s royal history, Queen Margrethe II, the nation’s longest-serving monarch, announced her abdication on New Year’s Eve, marking an end to her reign of over fifty years. The 83-year-old Queen is poised to pass the throne to her eldest son, Prince Frederik, and his wife Princess Mary, originally a Sydney marketing executive, in a transition set for January 14. Princess Mary is set to become the first Australian-born Queen, a transformation that has held the fascination of Australians for years.

Continuing Royal Duties

In an unexpected revelation, the Danish palace affirmed that Queen Margrethe will not entirely retire from royal life. Instead, she will embrace the role of acting regent in situations where Prince Frederik and Prince Christian are unable to perform their duties, including when they are abroad. Other members of the royal family, including Crown Princess Mary, Prince Joachim, and Princess Benedikte, are also equipped to step into the role of acting regents when necessary.

Health and Speculations

Queen Margrethe’s decision to abdicate is partially attributed to her recent health challenges, most notably a complex back surgery she underwent in 2022. However, speculations are rife in European tabloids that her decision may also be an attempt to divert attention from rumors surrounding Prince Frederik’s personal life.

The Ascension Ceremony

The ceremony to mark Prince Frederik and Princess Mary’s ascension to the throne is anticipated to be understated. Despite this, the historic event is expected to draw vast crowds, with over 100,000 Danes likely to throng the streets of Copenhagen in celebration. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will proclaim King Frederik X as the new monarch, marking the start of a new era in Danish monarchy.

Denmark
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

