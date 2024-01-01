en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne in Favor of Son

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne in Favor of Son

In a historic move, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to abdicate the throne on January 14, following 52 years of reign. The announcement was made during her New Year’s speech, coinciding with the anniversary of her own accession after her father, King Frederik IX’s death. The decision comes in the wake of a back surgery she underwent earlier in 2023, prompting her to ponder the monarchy’s future.

A Legacy of Reign

Queen Margrethe, lauded for her warm manners and talents as a linguist and designer, has been a beloved figure in Denmark where the monarchy is largely ceremonial. The queen has been active in her duties, displaying her dedication through visits to troops abroad and travels across Denmark, including to Greenland and the Faeroe Islands. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen paid tribute to Queen Margrethe, underscoring her lifelong dedication to the kingdom and her influential role in shaping the national identity.

A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

The throne will pass to Crown Prince Frederik, born May 26, 1968, who has been prepared for his role as the heir since his youth. He has served as regent during his mother’s absence and performed official duties, demonstrating his readiness to take on the mantle. Following the abdication, Crown Prince Frederik will ascend to the throne as king, and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will become queen, marking the commencement of a new era for the Danish monarchy.

Europe’s Oldest Monarchy

The Danish monarchy boasts the title of the oldest in Europe, its lineage tracing back to the Viking king Gorm the Old. The monarchy’s longevity and resilience are testament to its enduring significance in Denmark’s national identity, and the upcoming transition of power is a pivotal moment in its storied history. As Queen Margrethe II prepares to step down, the nation looks forward to the reign of King Frederik and Queen Mary, hopeful for the continuation of the monarchy’s legacy.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian-born Princess Mary to Become Queen of Denmark

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication

By Wojciech Zylm

Abdication Announcement: Queen Margrethe II to Step Down, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne ...
@Denmark · 3 hours
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne ...
heart comment 0
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Assume Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Assume Throne
Historic Transition: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Historic Transition: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne
From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian Queen

By Geeta Pillai

From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian Queen
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era

By Salman Khan

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
2 mins
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
3 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
3 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
4 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
4 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
6 mins
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
8 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
8 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
29 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app