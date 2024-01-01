en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:30 am EST
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

Denmark’s reigning monarch, Queen Margrethe II, has announced her intent to abdicate the throne due to health concerns. The 83-year-old queen, who holds the title of the world’s longest-serving current monarch, made this announcement during her New Year’s address on December 31, 2023. Her formal abdication is scheduled for January 14, 2024, marking an end to her 52-year reign.

Transitioning the Throne

Her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik, aged 55, will succeed her, ushering in a new era for the Danish monarchy. This significant transition is a notable event in the country’s monarchy, bearing implications for both national identity and the continuity of the Danish royal lineage. Frederik has been the heir to the Danish throne since his birth in 1968 and has served as regent whenever his mother was outside the kingdom.

Influence of Queen Margrethe II

Queen Margrethe II has been a popular public figure in Denmark. Known for her warm manners, talents as a linguist and designer, she has been credited with modernizing the Danish monarchy and restoring its popularity. Her active involvement in various activities, including skiing, military visits, and regular visits to Greenland and the Faeroe Islands, has further endeared her to the public.

Royal Tribute

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed the queen’s decision and paid tribute to her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom. The Prime Minister described Queen Margrethe II as ‘the epitome of Denmark.’ As Queen Margrethe II prepares for her abdication, the nation looks forward to the reign of King Frederik X and Queen Consort Mary, Australian-born Princess Mary, who will continue the legacy of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Danish Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Bijay Laxmi

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Geeta Pillai

Historic Turn in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate

By Wojciech Zylm

Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Signif ...
@Denmark · 3 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Signif ...
heart comment 0
Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication, Signaling a New Era

By Nitish Verma

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II Announces Abdication, Signaling a New Era
Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Ushering in New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Ushering in New Era for Danish Monarchy
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate after Historic 52-year Reign
Queen Margrethe II Stuns World with Historic Announcement: Abdication Decided

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II Stuns World with Historic Announcement: Abdication Decided
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
3 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
4 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Gear Up To Supply Organic Produce To Mindfulness City
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Clinch Eighth Consecutive AFC West Title, Defeating Cincinnati Bengals
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
5 mins
New Year's Eve Celebratory Firing Tragedy: 32 Injured in Karachi, Police Take Swift Action
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
5 mins
Celebrity Reflections: Looking Back at 2023 and Forward to 2024
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
5 mins
Fletcher Hawkesby: A Survivor's Tale of Testicular Cancer and Resilience
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
6 mins
Road Deaths in New Zealand: A Year of Contrasting Realities
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
6 mins
Nigerian Stars Shine in Fulham's Victory over Arsenal: Oliseh's Praise
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
7 mins
Calls for Release of Classified Security Records on Iraq War Spark Debate
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
8 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
12 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
32 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
35 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
38 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
47 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
50 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app