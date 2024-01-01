en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:01 pm EST
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

In a historic announcement that has reverberated throughout the Kingdom of Denmark, Queen Margrethe II, the longest-reigning living monarch in Europe, announced her intention to abdicate the throne. The announcement, made during her New Year’s address, marked a significant turning point in the royal lineage of Denmark, one of Europe’s oldest monarchies.

The Abdication of a Monarch

Queen Margrethe II, aged 83, plans to abdicate on January 14, a date that holds a symbolic resonance as it marks the anniversary of her ascension to the throne at the tender age of 31 following the demise of her father, King Frederik IX. The decision, she cited, came after a period of introspection induced by her back surgery in early 2023. The Queen’s reign, spanning over five decades, has been characterized by her warm manners, linguistic prowess, and design talents, all of which have endeared her to the people of Denmark and its territories, Greenland and the Faeroe Islands.

The Successor: Crown Prince Frederik

Ascending the throne in his mother’s stead will be Crown Prince Frederik. Born on May 26, 1968, Frederik has been groomed for the responsibilities of the crown from a young age, often acting as regent in Queen Margrethe’s absence since he was 18. His wife, Crown Princess Mary, will ascend alongside him, becoming the nation’s queen. The transition of power is a momentous occasion for the Danish monarchy, signifying a new era in the royal lineage that traces its roots back to the Viking era.

Tributes for the Queen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen paid a heartfelt tribute to Queen Margrethe, acknowledging her lifelong dedication to the Kingdom of Denmark. Frederiksen hailed the Queen as the epitome of Denmark, lauding her role in shaping the nation’s identity. Queen Margrethe’s reign has been marked by a visible and active monarch, one who participated in military exercises, visited troops, and frequently engaged with the people.

Looking to the Future

The announcement of Queen Margrethe’s abdication was part of her New Year’s speech which also touched on global challenges. From wars to the climate crisis, she expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Danish people. As Denmark looks ahead to a new chapter under the reign of King Frederik and Queen Mary, the legacy of Queen Margrethe II—her warmth, linguistic skills, and artistic talents—will undoubtedly continue to resonate deeply within the Kingdom.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication

By Wojciech Zylm

Abdication Announcement: Queen Margrethe II to Step Down, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Assume Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Historic Transition: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne ...
@Denmark · 4 hours
Historic Transition: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne ...
heart comment 0
From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian Queen

By Geeta Pillai

From Tasmania to Throne: Crown Princess Mary Set to Become First Australian Queen
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era

By Salman Khan

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: An End of an Era
Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate: A New Chapter for Denmark’s Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate: A New Chapter for Denmark's Monarchy
End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
43 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
46 seconds
New Year 2024: A World of Celebrations and Conflicts
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
1 min
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
2 mins
Dean Elgar: South African Cricket Icon to Retire in 2024
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
3 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
4 mins
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge: A New Era for Guernsey's Housing Policies
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
4 mins
Grilling Lobster Tails: The Skewer Technique and Latest Sports Updates
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
4 mins
2023 Sports Year in Review: A Year of Triumphs, Farewells, and Historical Feats
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
9 mins
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
10 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
26 mins
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
33 mins
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
41 mins
Seismic Start to 2024: Earthquakes Hit Indonesia and Japan, Minor Tsunami in South Korea
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
1 hour
World's Oldest Chicken, Peanut, Dies at 21: A Life That Touched Hearts Globally
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
2 hours
Unity, Peace, and Resolve: Global Leaders' Vision for 2024
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024
2 hours
A Tale of Two Worlds: Celebrations and Conflict Usher in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app