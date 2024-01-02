en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik: A New Chapter for Danish Royalty

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik: A New Chapter for Danish Royalty

The Danish royal family graced the annual New Year’s dinner, marking a significant appearance since the surprise announcement of Queen Margrethe’s abdication. The spotlight was on Crown Princess Mary and Prince Frederik, who are preparing to ascend the throne. The event, held at Christian VII’s Palace in Copenhagen, saw Princess Mary elegantly showcasing symbols of her impending queenship in a striking burgundy gown and historically significant jewels.

From Humble Beginnings to Danish Royalty

Princess Mary, the first Australian destined to become a queen, has journeyed from a sales executive in Sydney to Danish royalty. The love story began when she met Crown Prince Frederik at a Sydney pub in 2000, leading to their marriage in 2004. Since then, Mary has become a respected figure in Denmark, revered for her commitment to social causes and her role as a leader.

The Symbolism behind the Sparkling Attire

Princess Mary’s outfit at the New Year’s dinner was an intricate tapestry of meaning and history. Her burgundy Birgit Hallstein dress, worn on six previous occasions since 2007, underscored her approach to becoming a humble queen. Adding to the historical significance, Mary sported a ruby tiara, a family heirloom commissioned by Napoleon Bonaparte for the late Queen of Sweden’s 1804 coronation. The tiara, having made its way into Danish royal possession through marriage, is a testament to the centuries-old lineage that Mary is set to uphold.

Ready to Ascend the Throne

Additional elements of her attire included Denmark’s highest honor, the Order of the Elephant, signified by a gold chair and eight-pointed star, and the Royal Family Order featuring a portrait of Queen Margrethe. These symbols collectively convey the royal couple’s readiness to take the reins. Mary is set to become queen on January 14, captivating audiences worldwide with this exceedingly rare event in Denmark’s history, last witnessed in 1146.

Despite whispers of Frederik’s alleged affair, the recent private trip to Australia and New Zealand by Mary and her family may have conveyed unity. Queen Margrethe, Europe’s longest-serving monarch after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, will pass the crown to Frederik, her successor, with Mary as Queen consort. As the world watches, the Danish royal family prepares for a new chapter, with Princess Mary’s poised grace and dedication to social causes promising an inspiring reign.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Historic Abdication: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Steps Down After 52-Year Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication

By Wojciech Zylm

A New Era Unfolds in Denmark: Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik Set to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Strategic Move for Danish Royalty? ...
@Denmark · 5 hours
Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Strategic Move for Danish Royalty? ...
heart comment 0
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary’s Historic Ascent to the Throne

By BNN Correspondents

From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary's Historic Ascent to the Throne
Australian-Born Crown Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Australian-Born Crown Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen of Denmark
Danish Royals Reunite After Abdication, Marking the Start of New Era

By Wojciech Zylm

Danish Royals Reunite After Abdication, Marking the Start of New Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Commentator Mantshantsha Outlines Vision for Ideal Political Candidate
21 seconds
Commentator Mantshantsha Outlines Vision for Ideal Political Candidate
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over Linking Mobile Phone Robberies to Knife Crimes
24 seconds
London Mayor Sadiq Khan Faces Backlash Over Linking Mobile Phone Robberies to Knife Crimes
Dry January: A Sober Start to the Year with Health Benefits and Weight Loss Opportunities
47 seconds
Dry January: A Sober Start to the Year with Health Benefits and Weight Loss Opportunities
Former PM Imran Khan Barred from Contesting in Pakistan's Elections
1 min
Former PM Imran Khan Barred from Contesting in Pakistan's Elections
Brooklyn Nets Struggles: A Deep Dive into Their Recent Performance
2 mins
Brooklyn Nets Struggles: A Deep Dive into Their Recent Performance
Stem Cell Treatment: A Potential New Avenue for Erectile Dysfunction
2 mins
Stem Cell Treatment: A Potential New Avenue for Erectile Dysfunction
Defibrillators at Home: A Potential Life-Saver
4 mins
Defibrillators at Home: A Potential Life-Saver
Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons
6 mins
Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons
Purdue Holds No. 1 Spot for Third Week as Gonzaga's Ranking Stumbles
6 mins
Purdue Holds No. 1 Spot for Third Week as Gonzaga's Ranking Stumbles
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
9 mins
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
14 mins
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
16 mins
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
24 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
7 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app