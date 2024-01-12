en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Princess Mary: A Beloved Figure Ascending to Denmark’s Throne

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:27 am EST
Princess Mary: A Beloved Figure Ascending to Denmark’s Throne

In the heart of Denmark, an Australian-born Princess, Mary, has captured the affection of both Australians and Danes alike. Marrying Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark in 2004, Princess Mary has since been a beacon of down-to-earth charisma in the royal family. Despite the cyclone of royal duties and commitments, the couple, parents to four children, radiate undying love.

Popularity Beyond Borders

Princess Mary’s transition into the Danish monarchy was met with a warm embrace. Her efforts to learn Danish, in which she has achieved fluency, coupled with her charming persona have won the hearts of the Danish public. Her popularity has even eclipsed that of her husband, making her a beloved figure not only in Denmark but also in her native Australia.

A Queen in Waiting

As the upcoming coronation nears, the Danish are eagerly expecting their new Queen. The general consensus is that Princess Mary is well-suited for the role of queen, given her popularity and the positive rapport she has established with the Danish people. The anticipation is tinged with a poignant note as Princess Mary faces the momentous occasion without her father by her side.

Rumors and Challenges

In the backdrop of this royal fairytale, rumors have been swirling around Prince Frederik and his alleged affair. The royal family, however, maintains high approval ratings, with Princess Mary’s popularity remaining unscathed. As they navigate through these challenges, the royal family’s resilience further endears them to the public.

0
Denmark Society
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
57 mins ago
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
In a strategic move, Asetek A/S, a leading innovator in the tech industry, has inked a lease agreement for about 20% of its forthcoming development center and headquarters. The lessee is a technology firm based in Aalborg, Denmark, operating independently of Asetek. The lease is set to commence on October 1, 2024, and spans a
Asetek A/S Leases 20% of New Development Center to Aalborg Tech Firm
Prince William Contemplates Danish Royal Transition Model for Future Coronation
13 hours ago
Prince William Contemplates Danish Royal Transition Model for Future Coronation
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
14 hours ago
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
Sandi Toksvig: Police Protection at Wedding Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Threats
2 hours ago
Sandi Toksvig: Police Protection at Wedding Amid Anti-LGBTQ+ Threats
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe to Abdicate Throne
3 hours ago
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Queen Margrethe to Abdicate Throne
Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience
9 hours ago
Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
1 min
Abortion Survivor Shares Empowering Message of Hope and Forgiveness
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
2 mins
The Power of Rally Hosts in Taiwan's Electrifying Election Landscape
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
4 mins
Warsaw's Mayor Calms Investors Amidst Poland's Political Turmoil
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
5 mins
India's Supreme Court Allows Controversial Law on Election Commissioners' Appointment to Stand
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
6 mins
Billi Mucklow's Reveals Struggle with Severe Skin Condition and Road to Recovery
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
8 mins
UK Asserts Legal Right to Strike Houthi Targets in Response to Maritime Attacks
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
9 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs over Cancer, Continues to Shine on Screen
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
9 mins
PM Modi to Represent Every Indian at Historic Ram Temple Inauguration
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
11 mins
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
1 hour
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
2 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
3 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
3 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
5 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app