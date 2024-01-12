en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Prince William Contemplates Danish Royal Transition Model for Future Coronation

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Prince William Contemplates Danish Royal Transition Model for Future Coronation

In the heart of the United Kingdom, whispers of change are stirring within the walls of the grand royal palaces. At the center of these murmurs are Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, who, according to sources, are examining the forthcoming abdication of Queen Margrethe of Denmark. They are considering the ascension of Crown Prince Frederik X as a potential model for William’s own future coronation.

A Possible Model for Change

William and Catherine have shown particular interest in the simplicity of the Danish royal transition. The process involves minimal adjustments such as the signing of papers and the changing of royal standards. William has expressed his interest in a similarly scaled-down coronation ceremony, a move that would mark a stark departure from the extravagance that traditionally accompanies a British coronation.

Inspiration From Crown Princess Mary

William’s wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has found inspiration in Crown Princess Mary’s imminent elevation to Queen. The two women formed a personal connection at Royal Ascot in 2016, and Catherine views Mary’s ascension as a testament to the evolving role of women in royal households.

Other Royal News

Meanwhile, Prince William may grace the Glastonbury Festival, as festival founder Michael Eavis hinted at the royal’s possible attendance. In other news, television presenter Kirstie Allsopp has been facing criticism over her comments on housing, responding assertively to her detractors. Stephen Fry, known for his wit and advocacy, has voiced his concerns over the use of real fur in the King’s Guard bearskin caps, citing animal rights. However, Fry has also been reminded about his past enjoyment of foie gras, another controversial product.

Sir Michael Palin shared an intimate anecdote about his younger self, while actress Maureen Lipman expressed frustration after being denied backstage access at a London theatre. Lastly, a new biography on famed filmmaker Stanley Kubrick revealed his initial hesitation over the voice of HAL 9000 in ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. Interestingly, Kubrick once considered Barbra Streisand for the role, a detail that adds another layer to the legendary film.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
53 mins ago
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
As the Danish royal family prepares for the historic coronation of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, a shadow looms over the upcoming festivities. The potential absence of Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, children of Prince Joachim, from the ceremony has highlighted a public split within the family. This rift originates from a decision made by
Danish Royal Family Rift Overshadows Upcoming Coronation
Cessatech A/S Sets Exercise Price for Series TO2 Warrants at DKK 4.71
15 hours ago
Cessatech A/S Sets Exercise Price for Series TO2 Warrants at DKK 4.71
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
17 hours ago
CGI and Tribun Health Join Forces to Revolutionize Digital Pathology in Denmark
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Abdicates: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend Throne
1 hour ago
Queen Margrethe of Denmark Abdicates: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary to Ascend Throne
Erika de Casier Announces New Album 'Still'
6 hours ago
Erika de Casier Announces New Album 'Still'
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
13 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
3 mins
Jim Ross Expresses Desire to Renew Contract with AEW on Podcast
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
3 mins
Jamaican Athletes Secure Nomination for Prestigious Bowerman Award
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
4 mins
Erin Andrews Eager to Cover Marquee Cowboys-Packers Playoff Showdown
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
5 mins
Dallas Cowboys Secure No. 2 Seed in NFC, Set For High-Stakes Playoff with Packers
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
5 mins
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers: A Clash of Titans on the Gridiron
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
6 mins
Jacksonville Jaguars' Strategic Draft Picks for 2023: A Game Plan for Improvement
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
6 mins
European Winter Transfer Window Buzz: Angel Correa and Thiago Almada on the Move
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
7 mins
Philadelphia Union Secures Defense with Kai Wagner's Contract Extension
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
7 mins
Mississippi Cities of Jackson and Flowood on Boil Water Advisory after E. Coli Detection
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app