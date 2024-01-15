en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Prince Christian: Europe’s Most Eligible Bachelor Steps into the Royal Limelight

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:35 am EST
Prince Christian: Europe’s Most Eligible Bachelor Steps into the Royal Limelight

Following the coronation of his parents as King and Queen of Denmark, Prince Christian has emerged as one of the most sought-after bachelors in Europe. The 18-year-old Prince, now the successor to the Danish throne, has made headlines across Europe, not only for his newfound status but also for the rumors of romantic ties with Princess Maria Chiara di Borbone delle Due Sicilie.

A Royal Romance?

While whispers of a potential royal engagement have been swirling, they were promptly quashed by the Italian Princess herself. The 19-year-old heiress of the Italian royal line clarified that their relationship is merely platonic, thereby dismissing the rumors of any impending nuptials between the two young royals. This revelation has stoked the curiosity of royal enthusiasts, eager to know more about the future match for Denmark’s Crown Prince.

Stepping Into the Limelight

Prince Christian has been observed confidently embracing his new role. Despite the sudden ascension and the attention it has garnered, he has demonstrated an admirable level of maturity and grace. His 18th birthday celebration was a testament to his growing stature, with his composure and charm at the center of attention.

A Prince with a Private Life

However, while the spotlight continues to shine on him, Prince Christian has chosen to prioritize his education and personal growth over royal allowances. In a move that demonstrates his humility and focus, he declined to accept a royal pension upon turning 18, opting to maintain a low profile and preserve his privacy. Adding a touch of enchantment to his birthday celebrations, a Danish student, Anne Sofie Tornso Olesen, left behind a golden stiletto at the event, reminiscent of the classic Cinderella tale, thereby adding another layer of intrigue to the life of the young Prince.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
30 mins ago
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
King Frederik of Denmark, succeeding his mother Queen Margrethe, has seen wholesome changes in his image post his marriage to Australian-born Queen Mary. This transformation from a ‘party prince’ to a more mature royal figure has been a topic of interest for royal observers. Jesper Steinmetz, TV2 Denmark’s Europe Correspondent, in a conversation with Sky
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
Ringkjobjing Landbobank Initiates Share Buy-Back Program
2 hours ago
Ringkjobjing Landbobank Initiates Share Buy-Back Program
King Frederik X: A New Reign Begins in Denmark
3 hours ago
King Frederik X: A New Reign Begins in Denmark
Danish Royals Maintain High Popularity, Queen Mary Edges Ahead of King Frederik
2 hours ago
Danish Royals Maintain High Popularity, Queen Mary Edges Ahead of King Frederik
Saxo Bank Unveils Significant Pricing Overhaul: A Strategic Move for Future Growth
2 hours ago
Saxo Bank Unveils Significant Pricing Overhaul: A Strategic Move for Future Growth
Alm. Brand A/S Advances Share Buy-Back Program: Holds 0.21% of Total Shares
2 hours ago
Alm. Brand A/S Advances Share Buy-Back Program: Holds 0.21% of Total Shares
Latest Headlines
World News
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
17 seconds
HURIWA Opposes Proposed Relocation of CBN Departments to Lagos
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
31 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Thiem vs Auger Aliassime - A Battle of Tenacity
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
38 seconds
Scottish Government Allocates £64,000 to Expand Youth Navigators Programme
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
40 seconds
Tumult in West of Scotland Football League Premier Division, Rangers Lead in Women's Premier League
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
41 seconds
Balancing Potential and Pitfalls: A Review on the Use of RMTs in Youth Depression Management
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
41 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
55 seconds
Stephen Chavura Questions Labor Party's China Policy Amidst Taiwan Threats
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
1 min
Stretchable Graphene-Hydrogel Interfaces: A Revolutionary Leap in Wearable Electronics
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
1 min
Misdiagnosis in U.S. Healthcare: A Silent Epidemic Impacting Women & Minorities
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
41 seconds
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
29 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app