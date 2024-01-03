en English
Business

Ondo InsurTech and LB Forsikring Expand Agreement on LeakBot Distribution

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST
Ondo InsurTech and LB Forsikring Expand Agreement on LeakBot Distribution

London-based technology firm, Ondo InsurTech PLC, specializing in claims prevention for home insurers, has inked a new deal with LB Forsikring, a Danish mutual insurance company. The agreement centers on the distribution of an additional 7,500 units of Ondo’s LeakBot technology in Denmark. This development comes on the heels of the successful deployment of the first order of 10,000 devices over the course of the past 14 months.

LeakBot: A Preventive Approach to Home Insurance Claims

LeakBot is a revolutionary, self-installed gadget that links up with the home’s wireless network and promptly alerts customers to potential leaks. This proactive approach aims to prevent damage and, by extension, insurance claims, effectively saving insurers from unnecessary payout and customers from undue stress.

Ondo InsurTech and LB Forsikring: A Partnership Rooted in Innovation

Craig Foster, CEO of Ondo InsurTech, communicated his optimism about the continued expansion of LeakBot’s rollout. He specifically highlighted the strong commitment from LB Forsikring to disseminate the technology to a broader member base. Corroborating Foster’s enthusiasm, Sune Bille Larsen, head of LB Forsikring’s innovation hub, underscored the positive reception of LeakBot by members and the take-up rates that have exceeded initial projections.

Ondo InsurTech’s Market Performance: An Upward Trajectory

In a clear indication of the market’s positive response to the news of the expanded agreement, Ondo InsurTech’s shares witnessed a surge of 8.8% to 25.03 pence each on Wednesday morning in London. This uptick underscores the potential and promise of InsurTech solutions like LeakBot in revolutionizing the insurance landscape.

In conclusion, the expanded agreement between Ondo InsurTech and LB Forsikring not only marks a significant milestone for the distribution of LeakBot technology in Denmark but also exemplifies the transformative potential of InsurTech in the global insurance industry.

Business Denmark
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

