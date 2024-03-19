Nvidia and Novo Nordisk Foundation to Launch AI Supercomputer Gefion in Denmark

Denmark is set to become a global AI powerhouse with the announcement of a groundbreaking partnership between Nvidia and the Novo Nordisk Foundation. This collaboration aims to establish a national center for AI innovation, housing Gefion, one of the world's most formidable AI supercomputers. The initiative, supported by the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, represents a significant leap forward in Denmark's ambition to drive research and innovation across healthcare, life sciences, and the green transition.

Building a Global AI Powerhouse

The Novo Nordisk Foundation has chosen Eviden to construct Gefion, leveraging Nvidia's DGX SuperPOD architecture to deliver an unprecedented 6 Exaflops of FP8 AI performance. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Denmark, positioning the nation at the forefront of global AI research and innovation. The supercomputer's capabilities will be instrumental in advancing quantum computing, elucidating complex biological processes, and fostering sustainability initiatives. With approximately DKK 600 million allocated for the initial costs, Gefion is expected to catalyze large-scale AI projects, accelerating the path from discovery to real-world application.

Accelerating Research and Innovation

Gefion's computational prowess, underpinned by 15,128 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs and Quantum 2 InfiniBand networking, is set to revolutionize fields such as protein structure prediction and quantum computing research. The supercomputer's design focuses on enhancing Denmark's capabilities in addressing societal challenges through technological innovation. By the end of the year, Gefion is slated to be operational for pilot projects, marking a significant milestone in Denmark's technological ambitions. This initiative not only underscores the collaborative spirit between public and private entities but also highlights the strategic importance of AI in solving complex societal issues.

Implications for Denmark and Beyond

The establishment of Gefion signifies Denmark's commitment to harnessing the power of AI for societal good. This venture into high-performance computing showcases the potential to leapfrog into a future where technology and human ingenuity converge to create sustainable solutions for pressing global challenges. As Gefion becomes operational, the world will be watching closely, anticipating the innovations that will emerge from this powerhouse of AI research and development. The collaboration between Nvidia and the Novo Nordisk Foundation not only elevates Denmark on the global stage but also sets a precedent for how nations can leverage technology to drive positive change.