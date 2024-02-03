Nobel Laureate Morten Meldal Lauds India's Research Funding Model

In a significant endorsement of India's scientific prowess, Nobel laureate in Chemistry for 2022, Morten Meldal, has commended the nation's research funding ecosystem. He particularly lauded the pivotal role of the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) in stimulating and financing innovative research projects. The observations were made during his insightful visit to India.

India's Model of Coordinated Research Funding

Meldal noted that Western countries could benefit from adopting India's model of coordinated research funding. This approach is in stark contrast to the independent and less coordinated systems that are prevalent in the West. BIRAC, a public sector enterprise under India's Department of Biotechnology, acts as a bridge between academia and industry. Meldal was notably impressed by the organization's comprehensive structure and its strong connections with the government.

India-Denmark Collaboration in Global Chemistry Education

Beyond his observations on India's funding model, Meldal also explored potential avenues for collaboration between India and Denmark. A key area of interest was global chemistry education. During his visit, he met with Union Minister Jitendra Singh to discuss potential bilateral cooperation in pharmaceuticals and the promotion of chemistry education among schoolchildren.

A Nobel Laureate's Groundbreaking Work

Meldal's Nobel Prize was a recognition of his remarkable work in developing click chemistry and bio orthogonal chemistry. These innovative methods can be used to maintain protein structures by stabilizing their folding with chemical 'staples'. His visit to India was not just about praising the country's research funding model but also sharing his groundbreaking work with the scientific community.

India's Vision for a Bio-Manufacturing Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced a new bio-manufacturing and bio-foundry scheme during Meldal's visit. The scheme is aimed at fostering environment-friendly alternatives such as biodegradable polymers, bio plastics, and bio pharmaceuticals. This vision aligns with Meldal's work and symbolizes India's commitment to sustainable scientific advancements.