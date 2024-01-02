en English
Denmark

Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova in Hiding Amid Royal Affair Rumors

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova in Hiding Amid Royal Affair Rumors

In a twist of royal intrigue and rumors, Genoveva Casanova, a Mexican socialite, is purportedly laying low following allegations of an affair with Prince Frederik of Denmark. These rumors have been rekindled in the aftermath of Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s recent abdication on New Year’s Eve, setting the stage for Prince Frederik and his wife, Princess Mary, to ascend to the throne.

From a Social Gathering to a Scandal

The rumors took flight after Spanish magazine Lecturas published pictures in October, showing Prince Frederik and Casanova together in Madrid. The images captured their visit to a Picasso exhibition and a shared meal, sparking a wave of speculation. Casanova, a Mexico-born woman who entered Spanish aristocracy through marriage, has vehemently denied any romantic links with Prince Frederik.

Retreat and Denial

In an attempt to escape the media frenzy, Casanova has chosen to retreat from public life. She has gone off the grid, shutting down her phone and reportedly taking refuge at the Palace of Arbaizenea in San Sebastian. The palace is the property of her former husband, Spanish Duke Cayetano Martínez, from whom she divorced in 2007.

A Resurfaced Interview and Lingering Speculation

Despite the divorce marking a challenging period in Casanova’s life, a resurfaced interview reveals that they remain on amicable terms. However, in the face of these persistent rumors and the impending coronation of Prince Frederik and Princess Mary, Casanova’s retreat and emphatic denial only seem to have fanned the flames of speculation.

Denmark Europe
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

