Matas Group Reports Record-Breaking Q3 Earnings Boosted by KICKS Acquisition

Matas Group, the parent company of Matas, KICKS, and Skincity, has reported a record-breaking financial performance for the third quarter (Q3) and nine months (9M) of the fiscal year 2023/24. The financial report highlights the significant contribution of KICKS Group AB, acquired on August 31, 2023, to the group's outstanding revenue and improved earnings.

Remarkable Q3 Performance

In Q3, Matas Group achieved an exceptional 80% increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching DKK 2,508 million. This impressive feat was driven by an organic growth of 9%. Concurrently, KICKS reported a 3% growth in its local currency. Despite the KICKS acquisition, channel mix, and assortment expansion, the group's gross margin remained robust at 43.7%, albeit slightly lower than the previous year.

EBITDA and Profit Increase

EBITDA before special items rose to DKK 424 million in Q3, reflecting a margin of 16.9%. This substantial increase compared to DKK 296 million last year primarily reflects the KICKS acquisition. Matas Group also reported an after-tax profit rise to DKK 163 million, even after accommodating special items of DKK 20 million related to KICKS integration.

Free Cash Flow and Future Projections

Free cash flow saw a significant inflow of DKK 560 million in Q3, primarily driven by KICKS' performance. This represents a remarkable increase compared to an inflow of DKK 382 million in Q3 2022/23. Looking ahead, guidance for the full financial year remains unchanged post-upgrade on January 9, 2024. The revenue is projected to fall between DKK 6,650-6,750 million, with an EBITDA margin of about 15%.

The financial report also provided detailed insights into customer traffic, transaction numbers, and basket sizes, among other key ratios such as organic growth, gross margin, and EBITDA margin. Accompanying the announcement was information for investors and analysts about a webcast hosted by Matas Group. The Group CEO, CFO, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, and Head of Communication were also made available for further inquiries.