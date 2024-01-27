Lars Eller: First Dane to Reach 1,000 NHL Games

In an illustrious display of resilience and talent, Lars Eller, the Danish ice hockey professional, carved a significant notch in his NHL career by marking his 1,000th game. The historic milestone was achieved while playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Montreal Canadiens, crowning Eller as the first Dane to grace NHL history with this number of games.

A Journey Through the Rinks

Over a 15-year career, Eller has skated across the rinks of five different NHL teams. He spent the majority of his time—488 games—with the Washington Capitals. It was here that he etched his name in the annals of the sport by securing the team's first-ever Stanley Cup in 2018 with a winning goal. Former Capitals teammates, including luminaries like TJ Oshie and Alex Ovechkin, paid homage to Eller's accomplishment with heartfelt messages displayed before the game.

A Grand Salute

The Penguins didn't hold back in commemorating Eller's momentous achievement. A pregame ceremony was staged in Eller's honor, where he was joined by his family. He was presented with a Rolex watch, US Open tickets, a silver hockey stick, and a commemorative plaque. To mark the occasion, all Penguins players donned Eller's number 20 jersey during warm-ups and echoed his stretching routine.

Continuing the Legacy

Playing on the team's third line, Eller scored his ninth goal of the season in the commemorative game. The 34-year-old forward's career tally stands at 385 points, ranking him as the third-highest all-time scoring Dane. The 1,000th game milestone positions Eller as the 388th NHL player and the 7th in his 2007 draft class to reach this mark, a testament to his enduring talent and dedication to the sport.