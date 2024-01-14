en English
Denmark

King Frederik X Makes History, Ascends Danish Throne in Historic Transition

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:28 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:35 pm EST
King Frederik X Makes History, Ascends Danish Throne in Historic Transition

On a cold January day in 2024, Denmark made history. The country’s capital, Copenhagen, was ablaze with fireworks celebrating the accession of King Frederik X, following the unprecedented abdication of Queen Margrethe II. The queen’s voluntary resignation after 52 years on the throne marked the first such act by a Danish sovereign in nearly 900 years.

A Historic Day

Thousands braved the chilly weather to attend the ceremony at Christiansborg Palace, where Queen Margrethe II formally handed over the reins of Europe’s oldest monarchy to her eldest son, now King Frederik X. At 55, the new king was announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, marking a new era for Denmark.

In his inaugural address, King Frederik X voiced his ambition to serve as a unifying figure for the nation. Standing by his side was his Australian-born wife Mary, now Queen Mary, and their children: the heir to the throne Prince Christian, Princess Isabelle, and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.

Continuing Tradition

Unlike the British monarchy, Danish tradition does not include a coronation. Instead, the proclamation served as the official transition of power. From the UK, King Charles and Queen Camila shared their best wishes with the new Danish royal couple, underscoring the enduring ties between the two nations and families.

End of an Era

Citing health issues, Queen Margrethe II stepped down from the throne. Despite her abdication, she will retain her royal title, marking a graceful end to her reign. The Danish monarchy, tracing back to the 10th-century Viking king Gorm the Old, enjoys widespread public support. A recent survey revealed that 82 percent of Danes believe King Frederik X will excel in his new role, a testament to the continued relevance and popularity of this timeless institution.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

