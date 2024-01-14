King Frederik and Queen Mary Ascend to Danish Throne Amidst Controversy

Marking a historic moment in Denmark’s royal lineage, Queen Margrethe II abdicated the throne after a reign of 52 years, ushering in the era of King Frederik and Queen Mary. Their ascension was publicly signified by a kiss shared on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace. The act, while celebrated by some as a symbol of royal unity, has also stirred controversy, with body language expert Adrianne Carter suggesting a staged quality to the gesture.

Royal Transition Amidst Controversy

The royal couple’s strategic display of unity came in the wake of persistent rumors surrounding King Frederik’s alleged affair with Mexican socialite Genoveva Casanova. Despite Genoveva’s denial of any romantic involvement, King Frederik has remained conspicuously silent on the matter. This silence, coupled with Queen Mary’s restrained reaction to the balcony kiss, has led some to speculate that the royal couple might still be grappling with the repercussions of the allegation.

Accepting the Reigns

Despite the undercurrents of controversy, the royal couple’s first official act as King and Queen was met with anticipation and excitement. Thousands gathered outside Christiansborg Castle to witness the historic moment, their collective gaze fixed on the balcony where King Frederik and Queen Mary stood, flanked by their four children. Dressed in an immaculate white ensemble by designer Soeren Le Schmidt, Queen Mary radiated grace and regality as she joined her husband in greeting their subjects for the first time as monarchs.

New Era in Danish Monarchy

The ceremonious transition of power was overseen by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Following the official proclamation, King Frederik expressed his intent to be a unifying monarch, a pledge that was echoed by the introduction of 18-year-old Christian as the new Crown Prince of Denmark. Queen Mary, known for her strong communication skills and public speaking abilities, is already being hailed by many in Denmark as the real force behind the throne, a testament to the evolving roles within the monarchy.