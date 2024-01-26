Kalmar Automotive Unveils RS-6, an Affordable Alternative to Porsche 911 Dakar

The Danish company, Kalmar Automotive, has introduced a striking alternative to the sold-out Porsche 911 Dakar - the Kalmar RS-6. This revelation comes as a breath of fresh air for Porsche enthusiasts, offering an affordable option to the premium-priced Porsche 911 Dakar. The RS-6, a modified version of the Porsche 911 from the 996 series, offers a harmony of off-road capability and the timeless driving dynamics of classic Porsche models.

Unveiling the Kalmar RS-6

Following a year of rigorous testing, which included extreme conditions in Lapland, the RS-6 was made public with a plethora of customization options. The car, built upon a Mezger water-cooled Porsche boxer engine, can be based on different versions of the 996, such as the Carrera 2, Carrera 4, or Turbo, and is available with different transmissions and drivetrains.

Performance and Customization

The base engine offers a power output starting at 300 PS, which can be tuned to exceed 500 PS. The car features a unique suspension system and increased ground clearance, complimented by specialized wheels and tires designed for varied terrains. For those seeking a touch of exclusivity, optional upgrades include adaptive shock absorbers and hydraulic lift systems.

Design and Safety

The RS-6 extends its customization options to the exterior and interior as well. A survival kit, LED light bar, and custom paint finishes are some of the exterior customization options. The interior enhancements prioritize safety and performance, offering options for competition-specific equipment.

The RS-6 starts at €45,000 plus tax, excluding the cost of the donor car, making it a more accessible and affordable option compared to the Porsche 911 Dakar. This launch represents Kalmar Automotive's dedication to high-quality and affordability, marking a significant milestone in the performance luxury market.