ITT Inc. Acquires Svanehoj Group, Bolsters Industrial Process Segment

In a significant move, ITT Inc., the specialty industrial machinery manufacturer, has concluded its acquisition of Svanehoj Group, a leading player in the supply of pumps and aftermarket services. The deal, initially announced on November 1, 2023, was financed through a term loan of 300 million euros. The acquisition signals ITT's strategic expansion into the industrial pump sector and bolsters its Industrial Process segment.

Advertisment

Integration and Expansion

As a result of the acquisition, Svanehoj's operations will be integrated into ITT's Industrial Process segment. Svanehoj, a Danish company with a robust product portfolio, has marked a leading position in three of the four markets it serves. Specializing in pumps and services for low-emission and green fuels in the marine sector, Svanehoj's expertise in deepwell gas cargo pumps and systems is particularly relevant amidst the increasing focus on environmental sustainability within the shipping industry.

Svanehoj Group: A Strong Global Presence

Advertisment

With operations in Denmark, Singapore, and France, Svanehoj boasts a workforce of approximately 400 employees. The company reported a sales revenue of $140 million for the year 2022, indicating a substantial global presence. The integration of Svanehoj into ITT's operations will undoubtedly enhance the latter's product offerings and strengthen its global footprint, especially in the Europe and Asia Pacific regions where Svanehoj has a significant sales presence.

Market Reaction and Future Prospects

In response to the news of the acquisition, ITT's stock showed a moderate increase, trading at $119.17, reflecting a 0.54 percent rise on the New York Stock Exchange. ITT's task ahead lies in realizing cost synergies, investing in research and development, and maintaining its technological edge in the evolving market. The acquisition could potentially increase ITT's market share and competitive edge in the cryogenic pump and valve market, a sector Svanehoj holds a leadership position in.