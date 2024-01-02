en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Historic Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Historic Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend

In a momentous announcement that marks a turning point in European history, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark declared her decision to abdicate the throne on January 14, 2024. The queen’s decision, which comes on the heels of her recent back surgery, puts an end to a reign of over five decades, making her Europe’s longest-reigning living monarch.

A Lifelong Dedication to Denmark

Queen Margrethe’s decision was expressed during her annual New Year’s speech, where she reflected on her future and the future of the Danish monarchy. She asserted that the time was ripe for her son, Crown Prince Frederik, to ascend the throne. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen lauded the queen for her lifelong commitment and embodiment of the Danish nation.

Legacy Beyond the Crown

Throughout her reign, Queen Margrethe has garnered immense popularity in Denmark, with her role being largely ceremonial. She is celebrated not just for her royal duties but also for her warm manners and exceptional talents. Her skills as a linguist and designer have left a lasting impression on the Danish people and the world.

A New Era for Danish Monarchy

The Danish monarchy, widely recognized as the oldest in Europe, will witness Crown Prince Frederik’s ascension to the throne, with Crown Princess Mary becoming queen. The royal transition is viewed optimistically, with the Danish people expressing confidence in the new regent and royal couple’s readiness for their roles.

While the queen’s abdication surprised the nation, it nonetheless marks a significant moment in the history of the Danish monarchy, setting the stage for a new era under the leadership of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

0
Denmark Politics
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mexican Socialite Genoveva Casanova in Hiding Amid Royal Affair Rumors

By Wojciech Zylm

Historic Abdication: Danish Queen Margrethe II Steps Down After Five-Decade Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

Historic Abdication: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Steps Down After 52-Year Reign

By Wojciech Zylm

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik: A New Chapter for Danish Royalty

By Wojciech Zylm

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication ...
@Denmark · 4 hours
End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication ...
heart comment 0
A New Era Unfolds in Denmark: Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik Set to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

A New Era Unfolds in Denmark: Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik Set to Ascend
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend Throne
Queen Margrethe’s Abdication: A Strategic Move for Danish Royalty?

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Strategic Move for Danish Royalty?
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
Latest Headlines
World News
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
8 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
9 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
13 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
13 mins
Malaysia Condemns Myanmar Crisis: A Stand for Human Rights
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
22 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
32 mins
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
38 mins
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
38 mins
Dublin's National Concert Hall Initiates Mini Music Classes for Young Children
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
39 mins
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
4 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
4 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
4 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app