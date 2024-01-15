Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights

In a historic event, King Frederik of Denmark made his first public appearance as the new monarch, replacing his mother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated after a 52-year reign. The Danish Royal House recently shared a behind-the-scenes video, offering unprecedented access to the private moments leading up to this momentous occasion. The footage captured the intimate reactions of the royal family members, including an emotional King Frederik preparing for his debut and Queen Mary with their children, witnessing the event before joining him on the balcony.

Prince Joachim’s Unexpected Appearance

The video also revealed Prince Joachim, King Frederik’s brother, observing the proceedings from a distance. Initial reports had suggested that Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, would not attend the event. However, it was later clarified that Prince Joachim was present, albeit alone. The reason for Princess Marie’s absence remains undisclosed.

A Symbolic Gesture of Succession

Queen Margrethe’s abdication was marked by a symbolic gesture during a Council of State meeting. She passed her seat to her son, Frederik, uttering the words, ‘God Save the King’ before exiting the room. The former Queen then travelled to Christiansborg Palace separately from the newly crowned King and Queen.

A Family Feud and the Challenges of Modernizing Monarchy

The transition in the Danish Royal House was not without controversy. Queen Margrethe had earlier decided to strip Prince Joachim and Princess Marie’s children of their royal titles in an attempt to ‘futureproof’ the monarchy. This decision was publicly criticized by Prince Joachim, leading to a family feud. Queen Mary stood by the decision, reflecting the struggles of royal families worldwide as they grapple with issues of modernization and succession, similar to the British Royal Family’s experience with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.