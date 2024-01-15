en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Historic Transition in Danish Monarchy: Behind-the-Scenes Insights

In a historic event, King Frederik of Denmark made his first public appearance as the new monarch, replacing his mother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated after a 52-year reign. The Danish Royal House recently shared a behind-the-scenes video, offering unprecedented access to the private moments leading up to this momentous occasion. The footage captured the intimate reactions of the royal family members, including an emotional King Frederik preparing for his debut and Queen Mary with their children, witnessing the event before joining him on the balcony.

Prince Joachim’s Unexpected Appearance

The video also revealed Prince Joachim, King Frederik’s brother, observing the proceedings from a distance. Initial reports had suggested that Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, would not attend the event. However, it was later clarified that Prince Joachim was present, albeit alone. The reason for Princess Marie’s absence remains undisclosed.

A Symbolic Gesture of Succession

Queen Margrethe’s abdication was marked by a symbolic gesture during a Council of State meeting. She passed her seat to her son, Frederik, uttering the words, ‘God Save the King’ before exiting the room. The former Queen then travelled to Christiansborg Palace separately from the newly crowned King and Queen.

A Family Feud and the Challenges of Modernizing Monarchy

The transition in the Danish Royal House was not without controversy. Queen Margrethe had earlier decided to strip Prince Joachim and Princess Marie’s children of their royal titles in an attempt to ‘futureproof’ the monarchy. This decision was publicly criticized by Prince Joachim, leading to a family feud. Queen Mary stood by the decision, reflecting the struggles of royal families worldwide as they grapple with issues of modernization and succession, similar to the British Royal Family’s experience with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
17 mins ago
A Historic Moment: Australia Celebrates its First Queen
It’s a historic day in Australia as the nation celebrates its first Australian-born queen, a momentous event that encapsulates a unique blend of national identities and strengthens the longstanding relationships between Australia and Denmark. Queen Mary, born in Tasmania, ascends the throne alongside her husband, King Frederik X, marking her official entry into royal duties
A Historic Moment: Australia Celebrates its First Queen
Danish Monarchs Quell Republican Movement: A Sky News Analysis
3 hours ago
Danish Monarchs Quell Republican Movement: A Sky News Analysis
King Frederik and Queen Mary Ascend to Danish Throne Amidst Controversy
3 hours ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary Ascend to Danish Throne Amidst Controversy
Queen Mary of Denmark's Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels
1 hour ago
Queen Mary of Denmark's Symbolic White Attire and the Historical Significance of Her Royal Jewels
First Australian-born Queen Ascends Danish Throne with King Frederik X
2 hours ago
First Australian-born Queen Ascends Danish Throne with King Frederik X
Danish-Australian Couples Celebrate Royal Succession
2 hours ago
Danish-Australian Couples Celebrate Royal Succession
Latest Headlines
World News
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
30 seconds
Beloved Melbourne Doctor Ash Gordon Tragically Killed in Home Burglary
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
1 min
Tommy Fleetwood Triumphs at Dubai Invitational with Birdie-Birdie Finish
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
2 mins
House Republicans to Re-subpoena Hunter Biden Amid Impeachment Inquiry
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
3 mins
Rising Opposition in Poland: Mass Protests Against Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Media Policies
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Republican Presidential Hopefuls Face First Electoral Test in Iowa Caucuses
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
5 mins
Taiwan Straddles the Line: Historical Strategies in Modern Geopolitics
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
6 mins
Taiwan's New Government: A Delicate Balance of Power Amid Divided Parliament
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
7 mins
Donald Tusk's Return and Poland's Illiberal Shift: EU's Silence Questioned
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
8 mins
Political Standoff Delays Inauguration of Guatemala's President-Elect Bernardo Arevalo
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
9 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
11 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
16 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app