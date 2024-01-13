en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Historic Royal Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate in Favor of Son

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:44 pm EST
Historic Royal Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate in Favor of Son

Copenhagen, Denmark, is bracing itself for a royal transition of historical significance. Queen Margrethe II, aged 83, has made a stunning declaration on New Year’s Eve, announcing her decision to step down from the throne in favor of her son, Crown Prince Frederik. This unexpected announcement marks a shift in the European royal houses’ trend of older monarchs abdicating for younger heirs, a practice seen in Spain, Netherlands, and Belgium recently.

An End to a Half-Century Reign

For fifty years, Queen Margrethe II has reigned, becoming a significant figure in Danish history. The news of her abdication came as a surprise to many Danes, given her previous vow to serve for life. Her abdication, scheduled for January 14, 2024, is a break from tradition, marking the first voluntary abdication in Denmark in nearly 900 years.

Crown Prince Frederik: A Modern Monarch

Crown Prince Frederik, 55, is known for his informal demeanor and strong connection with the people. With military training that includes the Frogman Corps, Denmark’s equivalent to the US Navy SEALs, and participation in the Sirius Expedition in Greenland, his approach resonates with a modern monarchy. His public engagement, including events like the Royal Run, has endeared him to many.

Implications for Neighboring Monarchies

The transition in Denmark is watched closely by neighboring monarchies in Sweden and Norway, where aging rulers are also in power. This move is in stark contrast to the United Kingdom, where King Charles III ascended the throne at 74 following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. The abdication sets a precedent, as it is more common in countries like the Netherlands and Belgium, but a rarity in Denmark.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
1 hour ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
On an unremarkable Saturday, January 13, 2024, the political landscape in Pakistan was set ablaze as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party found itself embroiled in a complex political debacle. A friction point emerged between the PTI and its splinter group, Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N), casting a shadow on their previously established agreement. A Sudden Backtrack The
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
1 hour ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
1 hour ago
Winding River Skating Center Offers Weekend of Fun for All Ages
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
1 hour ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
1 hour ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
1 hour ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Latest Headlines
World News
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
10 seconds
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
13 seconds
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
50 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
56 seconds
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
1 min
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
1 min
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
2 mins
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
2 mins
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 mins
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app