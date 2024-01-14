en English
Denmark

Historic Monarchial Transition: King Frederik X Ascends the Throne in Denmark

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:10 pm EST
Historic Monarchial Transition: King Frederik X Ascends the Throne in Denmark

In an unprecedented and historic moment that will forever be etched in Denmark’s history, King Frederik X succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe II, on the throne. The Queen abdicated voluntarily after a tenure of 52 years, making her the first Danish monarch to do so in over 800 years. This transition marks the first royal succession in Denmark in nearly 900 years, a testament to the endurance and relevance of the monarchy in Danish cultural and national life.

A Unifying King for Denmark

King Frederik X, now at the helm of the Danish monarchy, expressed his aspirations of being a unifying figure for the future. He paid tribute to his mother, praising her extraordinary reign, and adopted the motto ‘United, committed, for the kingdom of Denmark.’ His hope is to continue her legacy of unity and commitment to their nation. With the throne succession, Frederik X has become the new King of Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands, and is now Europe’s oldest monarch.

Historic Abdication and Succession

The abdication of Queen Margarethe II was announced after a period of reflection following her back surgery in early 2023. Following the abdication, the succession to the throne took place during the meeting of the Council of State. This process was marked by the Queen signing the declaration of her abdication and gesturing to her son, Frederik, to take her seat. This historical event was followed by a proclamation from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace and an honorary cannon salute from the Sixtus Battery.

Enduring Connection Between Monarchy and People

The presence of tens of thousands of Danish citizens during the succession reflects the deep-rooted relationship between the monarchy and its people. The public’s interest in the royal family and its role in national identity is evident in the massive turnout. Following the succession, Denmark’s Prime Minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on the balcony of Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen. A survey showed that a majority of people believed King Frederik and Queen Mary were prepared to take on their new roles, reflecting the public’s trust and confidence in the new monarchs.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

