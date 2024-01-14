en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends

In a groundbreaking move, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has voluntarily abdicated, setting a precedent as the first Danish monarch to step down willingly since King Erik III Lam in 1146. The monumental event took place on Sunday at the Christiansborg Palace, a historical site in Copenhagen that serves multiple governmental functions.

A Royal Transition

The 83-year-old queen’s abdication makes way for her son, Frederik X, to ascend to the throne. The significant transition, witnessed by Frederik, aged 55, and his 18-year-old son Christian, who now becomes the crown prince and heir apparent, marks a new era in Danish monarchy. The proceedings were observed by thousands, who gathered on the streets of Copenhagen to bid adieu to Queen Margrethe and herald the reign of a new king.

Historical Abdication

This historical abdication concludes Queen Margrethe’s 52-year reign, making her Denmark’s longest-serving monarch. The queen’s decision to step down, which was first revealed in her New Year’s Eve speech, has left Denmark with two queens, as Margrethe will retain her title while Frederik’s Australian-born wife will become Queen Mary.

Anticipation of a New Reign

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is expected to formally announce Frederik as king from the Christiansborg Palace balcony, an event that is anticipated to be witnessed by thousands. The new king and queen, Frederik and Mary, are stepping into their roles at a time when they, and the Danish monarchy, enjoy high public approval ratings. Public sentiment indicates that a large majority believe Frederik and Mary are well-prepared for their new roles, setting the stage for a promising start to their reign.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
2 hours ago
A New Era in Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik Ascends the Throne
In a historic moment that redefines royal traditions, Crown Prince Frederik ascends the Danish throne, following Queen Margrethe’s abdication, accompanied by his wife, Crown Princess Mary. The transfer of power, marked with a series of processions and official ceremonies, started with the royal family’s departure from Frederik VIII’s Palace, heading to Christiansborg Palace. A Royal
A New Era in Danish Monarchy: Crown Prince Frederik Ascends the Throne
Historic Royal Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate in Favor of Son
20 hours ago
Historic Royal Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate in Favor of Son
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
21 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Historic Royal Transition Awaited in Denmark Following Queen Margrethe II's Abdication
2 hours ago
Historic Royal Transition Awaited in Denmark Following Queen Margrethe II's Abdication
The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in the European Royal Landscape
5 hours ago
The Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in the European Royal Landscape
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Makes Way for Crown Prince Frederik
19 hours ago
Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Makes Way for Crown Prince Frederik
Latest Headlines
World News
Jake Wightman: A Comeback Story After Injury-Marred Year
2 mins
Jake Wightman: A Comeback Story After Injury-Marred Year
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
4 mins
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
4 mins
African Cup of Nations 2023: A Mosaic of Talent, Technology, and Corporate Sponsorships
Lucknow's Torch Rally: A Beacon for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
4 mins
Lucknow's Torch Rally: A Beacon for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
TMC Protest in Kolkata: A Stand Against Rising Prices and Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies
5 mins
TMC Protest in Kolkata: A Stand Against Rising Prices and Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies
New Appointees Set for Smooth Vetting by Parliament's Appointment Committee
5 mins
New Appointees Set for Smooth Vetting by Parliament's Appointment Committee
48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa
10 mins
48 Arrested in Shisha Crackdown in Nyali, Mombasa
Landslide Tragedy, Lady Cranes' Triumph, and Regulatory Actions: Uganda Today
11 mins
Landslide Tragedy, Lady Cranes' Triumph, and Regulatory Actions: Uganda Today
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning 'Junket' to Davos
15 mins
Aaditya Thackeray Accuses Eknath Shinde of Planning 'Junket' to Davos
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
2 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
11 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app