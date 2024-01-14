Historic Abdication in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Frederik X Ascends

In a groundbreaking move, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has voluntarily abdicated, setting a precedent as the first Danish monarch to step down willingly since King Erik III Lam in 1146. The monumental event took place on Sunday at the Christiansborg Palace, a historical site in Copenhagen that serves multiple governmental functions.

A Royal Transition

The 83-year-old queen’s abdication makes way for her son, Frederik X, to ascend to the throne. The significant transition, witnessed by Frederik, aged 55, and his 18-year-old son Christian, who now becomes the crown prince and heir apparent, marks a new era in Danish monarchy. The proceedings were observed by thousands, who gathered on the streets of Copenhagen to bid adieu to Queen Margrethe and herald the reign of a new king.

Historical Abdication

This historical abdication concludes Queen Margrethe’s 52-year reign, making her Denmark’s longest-serving monarch. The queen’s decision to step down, which was first revealed in her New Year’s Eve speech, has left Denmark with two queens, as Margrethe will retain her title while Frederik’s Australian-born wife will become Queen Mary.

Anticipation of a New Reign

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is expected to formally announce Frederik as king from the Christiansborg Palace balcony, an event that is anticipated to be witnessed by thousands. The new king and queen, Frederik and Mary, are stepping into their roles at a time when they, and the Danish monarchy, enjoy high public approval ratings. Public sentiment indicates that a large majority believe Frederik and Mary are well-prepared for their new roles, setting the stage for a promising start to their reign.