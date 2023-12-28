en English
Denmark

Helena Christensen’s Icy Birthday Plunge: A 55th Year Celebration

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:45 am EST
In a chilly but vibrant celebration of her 55th birthday, celebrated ’90s supermodel Helena Christensen took a traditional plunge into icy waters on Christmas Day. The Danish beauty, known for her unconventional approach towards festivities, shared glimpses of her frosty revelry on her Instagram page, captivating her global fanbase and fellow celebrities alike.

A Frosty Celebration

Christensen, donning a colorful one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and her signature bright red lipstick, looked every bit the ageless supermodel she is renowned to be.

The icy dip wasn’t a solitary affair but a family event, as she was joined by her son Mingus Reedus, 24, and her mother, Elsa Christensen. The exact location of this wintry dip remains undisclosed, but an Instagram selfie with ‘love you Copenhagen’ scribed across hints at Denmark as the venue.

Celebrity Wishes and Traditions

Amidst the cascade of well wishes and greetings, messages from friends and celebrities, including Julianne Moore and Claudia Schiffer, stood out. Christensen’s birthday celebration has seen her embrace the cold birthday swim tradition for years, with a similar icy plunge marking her 54th birthday.

A Model Reunion

Prior to this invigorating holiday event, Helena was seen enjoying a girls’ night out with fellow iconic models Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, and Victoria Beckham, where they dressed in elegant evening wear, exemplifying enduring friendships in the fashion industry. Helena Christensen shares her son Mingus with ‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus.

Denmark Fashion
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

