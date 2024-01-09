en English
Business

FLEXeCHARGE Secures Seed Funding: A Step Forward for E-Mobility

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
FLEXeCHARGE Secures Seed Funding: A Step Forward for E-Mobility

The Danish energy tech startup, FLEXeCHARGE, has successfully procured a seven-figure seed funding round from venture capital firms Greencode Ventures, Link Capital, and Vireo Ventures. This funding round positions the company to enhance its e-mobility platform, a critical step given the global rise in EV adoption and the expanding demand for commercial charging infrastructure.

Intelligent Charging Solutions for a Sustainable Future

The company’s e-mobility platform serves as an intelligent charge point solution for Charge Point Operators (CPOs). It offers smart load and energy management, bridging the gap between EV charging hardware and charge point management systems. This integration not only streamlines operations but also reduces costs and facilitates more informed energy purchasing decisions for customers.

Robert Brehm, the CTO of FLEXeCHARGE, announced plans to expand hardware interfaces for improved system integration, with particular emphasis on integrating stationary batteries. This move is seen as crucial for managing peak loads at grid connection points and enhancing overall system efficacy.

Pioneering E-Mobility Transition

According to Max Brandt, the CEO of FLEXeCHARGE, the company is at the forefront of the transition to e-mobility. He believes that the firm’s innovative solutions are instrumental in dealing with energy grid capacity challenges. These challenges are particularly pronounced due to the simultaneous rise in renewable energy sources and EV market penetration. The company’s platform offers predictability in demand and flexibility, supporting both AC and DC charging infrastructures.

Driving Green Transition with Strategic Partnerships

Despite the undisclosed exact amount of the seed funding, the round saw contributions from experienced industry investors. Greencode Ventures, Link Capital, and Vireo Ventures have shown faith in FLEXeCHARGE’s potential to significantly influence the green transition in mobility. Their substantial industry experience and proven track record will be beneficial as FLEXeCHARGE embarks on its journey of commercialization.

Business Denmark Energy
Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

