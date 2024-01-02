en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:01 am EST
End of an Era: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication

In a historic turn of events, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Europe’s longest-reigning living monarch, announced her decision to abdicate the throne on January 14th, marking a poignant end to her 52-year reign. The announcement resonated across the hearts of the Danish people during her New Year’s speech, setting a somber tone for the dawn of 2024.

A Reign Encompassing Identity and Service

Regarded as the embodiment of Danish identity, Queen Margrethe’s reign was characterized by her active participation in Danish society, including military service and visits to Danish territories Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Despite the Danish constitution’s prohibition of the monarch’s engagement in politics, Queen Margrethe’s keen understanding of the nation’s legislation reflected her diligence and commitment to her role. Her reign floated above the strictures of European royal protocol, marked by a vibrant and playful eye for fashion and a creative streak as a self-taught artist.

The Upcoming Monarchy

As the sun sets on Queen Margrethe’s reign, Crown Prince Frederik, her son, prepares to ascend to the throne. Having acted as regent during his mother’s travels, Frederik has been groomed for kingship from a young age. The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, acknowledged the Crown Prince’s readiness for the role, also hinting at the future participation of Crown Princess Mary in the monarchy.

Reflections on a Distinguished Reign

Queen Margrethe’s decision to abdicate came after a period of reflection following her back surgery in 2023. Her lifelong service to the kingdom has been met with widespread admiration, from her warm manners to her talents as a linguist and designer. The Queen’s popularity further swelled due to her principled stand against xenophobia and narrow-mindedness, earning her approval ratings of over 80 percent in recent years. As the Danish people prepare to bid farewell to their beloved queen, they look forward to the reign of King Frederik X, underlining the enduring strength and resilience of the Danish monarchy.

0
Denmark Europe
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A New Era Unfolds in Denmark: Queen Margrethe Abdicates, Princess Mary and Prince Frederik Set to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend Throne

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe's Abdication: A Strategic Move for Danish Royalty?

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary's Historic Ascent to the ...
@Denmark · 5 hours
From Tasmania to Denmark: Crown Princess Mary's Historic Ascent to the ...
heart comment 0
Australian-Born Crown Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen of Denmark

By Geeta Pillai

Australian-Born Crown Princess Mary Poised to Become Queen of Denmark
Danish Royals Reunite After Abdication, Marking the Start of New Era

By Wojciech Zylm

Danish Royals Reunite After Abdication, Marking the Start of New Era
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik Set to Ascend

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne, Crown Prince Frederik Set to Ascend
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne in Favor of Son

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate Throne in Favor of Son
Latest Headlines
World News
Star-studded Sidelines: Celebrities Flock to New York Knicks Game
10 seconds
Star-studded Sidelines: Celebrities Flock to New York Knicks Game
2024: A Year of Potential Paradigm Shifts
21 seconds
2024: A Year of Potential Paradigm Shifts
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul: Democracy or Crisis?
28 seconds
Israel's Supreme Court Invalidates Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul: Democracy or Crisis?
Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Sedition Trial
1 min
Hong Kong Media Mogul Jimmy Lai Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Sedition Trial
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
Denver Nuggets Seize Control in Game-Changing Third Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets
3 mins
Denver Nuggets Seize Control in Game-Changing Third Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets
David Warner Announces Retirement from Test and ODI Cricket
3 mins
David Warner Announces Retirement from Test and ODI Cricket
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications
3 mins
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications
Bangladesh Opposition Leader Abdul Moyeen Khan Evades Crackdown Despite Not Contesting Elections
4 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leader Abdul Moyeen Khan Evades Crackdown Despite Not Contesting Elections
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
8 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
9 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
9 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app