en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

DTU to Host Historic Space Lecture Featuring ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
DTU to Host Historic Space Lecture Featuring ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen

In a pioneering move, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) will host a unique edition of the DTU Ørsted Lecture, featuring a live talk from the International Space Station (ISS) by ESA astronaut and honorary professor at DTU, Andreas Mogensen. This event, an unprecedented first in the history of the Ørsted Lectures, will take place on Friday, February 23, from 14:30 to 17:30.

Live from Space: A Unique Learning Experience

Mogensen, on his second mission to the ISS, known as the Huginn Mission, will share first-hand accounts of his experiences in space and present preliminary findings from the research he is conducting on behalf of DTU. This interactive session will provide a unique opportunity for selected students to engage directly with Mogensen, asking questions and gaining insights from the astronaut’s experiences.

A Panel Discussion: Delving into the Details of Space Research

Prior to the live connection with the ISS, a panel of experts, including representatives from DTU and the University of Copenhagen (KU), will delve into the ongoing experiments aboard the ISS. They will discuss the potential learning and anticipated outcomes derived from the mission’s data analysis. The panel discussion will be moderated by tech journalist Nikolaj Sonne.

Andreas Mogensen: A Trailblazer in Space Exploration

Andreas Mogensen, launched into space in August 2023, holds an honorary professorship at DTU. His current mission marks his second journey to the ISS, where his research and test projects contribute significantly to our understanding of space. Mogensen is expected to return to Earth in early spring 2024, bringing with him valuable data and insights from his time aboard the ISS.

0
Denmark Education Science & Technology
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
3 hours ago
Sandoy Tunnel: A New Era of Connectivity for Faroe Islands
In a significant stride towards infrastructural advancement, the Faroe Islands have witnessed the successful completion of the Sandoy Tunnel, an underwater marvel stretching across 10.8 kilometers. This engineering marvel, now the longest subsea tunnel in the Faroe Islands, proudly stands among the longest globally. The Sandoy Tunnel, which unites the islands of Streymoy and Sandoy,
Sandoy Tunnel: A New Era of Connectivity for Faroe Islands
Frida Formann, Colorado's Leading Scorer, Injured in Pivotal Game Against UCLA Bruins
15 hours ago
Frida Formann, Colorado's Leading Scorer, Injured in Pivotal Game Against UCLA Bruins
ITT Inc. Acquires Svanehoj Group, Bolsters Industrial Process Segment
22 hours ago
ITT Inc. Acquires Svanehoj Group, Bolsters Industrial Process Segment
Controversial Goal Review in Denmark vs Sweden EHF EURO 2024 Match Sparks Debate
7 hours ago
Controversial Goal Review in Denmark vs Sweden EHF EURO 2024 Match Sparks Debate
Unlocking the Secrets of Life: The Atomic Structure of an RNA Copy Machine Unveiled
10 hours ago
Unlocking the Secrets of Life: The Atomic Structure of an RNA Copy Machine Unveiled
JJ Lin's Debut Film Explores Post-One Child Policy Family Dynamics
13 hours ago
JJ Lin's Debut Film Explores Post-One Child Policy Family Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India
1 min
Indian Ministry Cancels FCRA Registration of World Vision India
Exclusion of Veterinary Council from 2024 Budget Funding Poses Public Health Risk, Warns VCN President
2 mins
Exclusion of Veterinary Council from 2024 Budget Funding Poses Public Health Risk, Warns VCN President
Portsmouth Clinches Victory over Fleetwood in League One Clash
2 mins
Portsmouth Clinches Victory over Fleetwood in League One Clash
Tata Mumbai Marathon: A Test of Will and Endurance
2 mins
Tata Mumbai Marathon: A Test of Will and Endurance
Nikki Haley Questions Trump's Mental Fitness Over Capitol Riot Gaffe
3 mins
Nikki Haley Questions Trump's Mental Fitness Over Capitol Riot Gaffe
Cheetahs Advance to Euro Challenge Cup Playoffs Despite Narrow Defeat
3 mins
Cheetahs Advance to Euro Challenge Cup Playoffs Despite Narrow Defeat
Chandler Jones Bares All: An Insight into the Personal Struggles of Professional Athletes
4 mins
Chandler Jones Bares All: An Insight into the Personal Struggles of Professional Athletes
Osun State PDP Accuses Former APC Officials of Illegal Retention of Government Vehicles
5 mins
Osun State PDP Accuses Former APC Officials of Illegal Retention of Government Vehicles
Nikki Haley to Launch Monumental Advertising Campaign Post New Hampshire Primary
5 mins
Nikki Haley to Launch Monumental Advertising Campaign Post New Hampshire Primary
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app