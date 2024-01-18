DTU to Host Historic Space Lecture Featuring ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen

In a pioneering move, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) will host a unique edition of the DTU Ørsted Lecture, featuring a live talk from the International Space Station (ISS) by ESA astronaut and honorary professor at DTU, Andreas Mogensen. This event, an unprecedented first in the history of the Ørsted Lectures, will take place on Friday, February 23, from 14:30 to 17:30.

Live from Space: A Unique Learning Experience

Mogensen, on his second mission to the ISS, known as the Huginn Mission, will share first-hand accounts of his experiences in space and present preliminary findings from the research he is conducting on behalf of DTU. This interactive session will provide a unique opportunity for selected students to engage directly with Mogensen, asking questions and gaining insights from the astronaut’s experiences.

A Panel Discussion: Delving into the Details of Space Research

Prior to the live connection with the ISS, a panel of experts, including representatives from DTU and the University of Copenhagen (KU), will delve into the ongoing experiments aboard the ISS. They will discuss the potential learning and anticipated outcomes derived from the mission’s data analysis. The panel discussion will be moderated by tech journalist Nikolaj Sonne.

Andreas Mogensen: A Trailblazer in Space Exploration

Andreas Mogensen, launched into space in August 2023, holds an honorary professorship at DTU. His current mission marks his second journey to the ISS, where his research and test projects contribute significantly to our understanding of space. Mogensen is expected to return to Earth in early spring 2024, bringing with him valuable data and insights from his time aboard the ISS.