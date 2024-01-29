DTU Seeks Professor in Science & Technology Studies of Renewable Energy

The Department of Wind and Energy Systems at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) is ushering in a new era of sustainable energy. They set their sights on a future where the energy landscape is shaped by technology, economy, and society. To steer this vision, DTU is opening the doors for an accomplished scholar to hold the esteemed position of Professor in Science & Technology Studies (STS) of Renewable Energy.

Shaping the Future of Renewable Energy

The selected candidate will play an instrumental role in advancing interdisciplinary social science research. They will navigate the complex intersection of technology, economy, and society, with a sharp focus on sustainable and equitable energy systems. Renewable technologies of all varieties will form the bedrock of their work. As the torchbearer of this mission, the professor will lead research initiatives, publish in top-tier journals, and teach across a spectrum of levels.

Collaboration and Advising: A Dual Role

Beyond academia, the role extends to engaging in industry collaborations and scientific advising. The successful candidate is expected to have an impressive publication record in STS and Innovation Studies within the renewable energy sector, particularly wind energy. They will demonstrate leadership in tackling the socio-technical challenges of the energy transition, contributing to the broader dialogue on sustainable energy practices.

Language and Application Requirements

The position demands fluency in Danish or English, with an expectation to master both languages over time. DTU offers a collaborative environment that values academic excellence, creativity, diversity, and teamwork. The appointment terms will be based on a collective agreement, and the salary will be negotiated with the relevant union. The application deadline is set for 25 February 2024, and applicants should submit their materials through an online system in English as a single PDF file.

Aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, DTU is committed to creating an impact on society through research, education, and innovation. This position represents an opportunity to contribute to a sustainable future and be part of a transformative journey in renewable energy.